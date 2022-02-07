Florida Men’s Basketball Featured on SEC Inside

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida men’s basketball team will be featured on SEC Inside on Monday, airing at 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The episode takes fans behind the scenes in practice, shootarounds and film sessions with head coach Mike White and the Florida Gators as they prepare for their January games against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

SEC Inside cameras were with the Gators as they began a six-game stretch without preseason All-SEC senior Colin Castleton, and fans will get a glimpse into a day in the life with senior Tyree Appleby. The Gators are 6-2 over their last eight games and are back in action Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Georgia.