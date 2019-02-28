Florida confirms that the season opener could be moved up one week.

The Gators, Miami, ESPN, and the Florida Citrus Sports and College Football 150th Anniversary Organization released a statement on Thursday about the potential schedule change:

"This past December, Florida, Miami and Florida Citrus Sports were approached by ESPN, who had the College Football 150th organization’s support (the entity overseeing the upcoming season-long celebration), to explore interest in moving the Camping World Kickoff game in Orlando to August 24 as part of a special kick off day celebrating the sports 150th anniversary season," the statement reads. "This is a unique and rare opportunity that would showcase college football, both storied programs, and the state of Florida.

" In January, a waiver was submitted to the NCAA seeking approval to move the game under this premise. Both schools, along with ESPN, College Football 150th Anniversary organization and Florida Citrus Sports, understand that fans, and the teams themselves, need time to make necessary arrangements should the waiver be granted. A decision is anticipated shortly."

In the event that the game does move to Aug, 24, season ticket holders that requested tickets for the matchup and cannot attend can call the Gators Ticket office to cancel and receive a refund.

"The UAA apologizes for any inconveniences that this potential change may cause."

If both programs were to play on the earlier date, both Florida and Miami would need approval from the NCAA - an approval from the governing body would allow both teams to start fall camp earlier.

The game is set to take place at Camping World Stadium this summer. This will be the first meeting between the Gators and the Hurricanes since 2013 - Miami won that meeting in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami leads the all-time series 29-26.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory as we follow this developing story.



