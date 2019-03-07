GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It is official the Florida-Miami season opener has moved to an earlier date.

The Gators and the Hurricanes will kick off the season on Aug. 24 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

“Moving the Camping World Kickoff to Aug. 24 is a unique and rare opportunity that showcases college football, both storied programs, and the state of Florida,” Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in a press release. “By mid-August the public is hungry for college football, and America is now going to be able to watch the Gators and Hurricanes in a marquee game a week earlier than usual. I’d anticipate the exposure for the sport of college football, and both schools, to be immense.

“There has been a lot of moving parts over the past few months and we’re thankful for the NCAA, ESPN, Florida Citrus Sports, Miami and College Football’s 150th Anniversary Organization for their cooperation during this process. I’d also like to thank the fans from both schools for their understanding of the date change.”

“We are excited to kick off the celebration of 150 years of college football on August 24 in Orlando,” Head Coach Dan Mullen added. “It will be a great showcase for the University, our program and all of Gator Nation.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The game was originally scheduled for Aug. 31, however, ESPN approached both programs about moving the game up by a week. All parties were waiting on NCAA approval which was given on Thursday.

Those ticket holders that can attend the game if it is moved can contact the Gators Ticket Office to cancel their ticket request. They will receive a refund.