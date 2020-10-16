Florida postponed its second game in three days Friday, pushing back its matchup against Missouri to Oct. 31.

This comes on the heels of Wednesday's decision to reschedule the LSU game to Dec. 12 after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Gators to pause team activities and left them with less than 50 scholarship players.

SEC quarantine protocols also put the Oct. 24 contest between UF and Mizzou in jeopardy, so they will now play on Halloween instead.

The Tigers will host Kentucky on Oct. 24 rather than Oct. 31, as previously scheduled. Georgia was going to host UK next Saturday, but that game has been moved to Halloween and UGA won't have a bye before facing Florida (Nov. 7).

The Gators are now off Saturday and next weekend instead of Oct. 31 and Dec. 12, meaning they will play seven straight weeks to close out the regular season.

The SEC officially announced the schedule changes Friday evening:

Kentucky at Missouri moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

Georgia at Kentucky moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Missouri at Florida moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT on SEC Network Alternate