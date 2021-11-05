Florida needs to cut down turnovers

One of football's oldest maxims: If you win the turnover battle, you win the game. It isn't a strict rule, a team can turn the ball over more than their opponent and still win the game, but as a general rule of thumb, if you're coughing the ball up you're going to struggle to win games.

That rings true for the Florida Gators in 2021.

The Gators are having a really productive season on offense. Florida has outgained every single opponent this season. Florida’s 1,941 rush yards is its most through eight games since 2009 (2,018) and second-most since 1990. Florida's 6.1 yards-per-carry leads the country and is on pace to set a school record, while its 242.6 rush yards per game is on track to rank sixth all-time. Florida’s 3,867 total yards is the team’s second-highest total through eight games in the last 20 seasons, trailing only the 2020 campaign -- while the team’s mark of 483.4 yards per is on pace to rank fifth in program history.

And yet, Florida is 4-4 on the year and just 2-4 on the season.

Turnovers are a major reason for that.

The Gators are 120th in the country with a -7 turnover margin and lead the country with 14 interceptions.

"It’s a huge deal for us," Dan Mullen said this week before traveling to Columbia to play South Carolina. "We gotta find a way offensively we’re turning the ball over at an extremely high rate and doing all the little things. The attention to detail that way. The inconsistencies of our performance is something and you watch it, we addressed."



Florida's defense and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham have taken a beating from fans this season but David Wunderlich of Gator Country points out that the defense has not been nearly as big an issue as the offense turning the ball over.

Florida has allowed 182 points this season. 79 of those (43%) have come from the defense allowing drives and surrendering points but nearly as many points have come from non-offenseive touchdowns or on a short field after the offense has given the ball to the other team. It's simply not a sustainable way to go out and win football games.