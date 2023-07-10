Florida News & Notes: July 10, 2023 Weekend Recap Langford Selected Fourth Overall by Texas in 2023 MLB Draft. The Trenton, Fla. native is the second-highest draft pick in team history behind Mike Zunino. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford made history as the second-highest Gator to ever be selected in the MLB Draft on Sunday night, as the Texas Rangers drafted him with the fourth overall pick of the first round. Langford trails only Mike Zunino (third overall in 2012) as the top draft pick in the history of the program while surpassing Sterlin Thompson (31st in 2022) as the highest-drafted Gator outfielder. The Trenton, Fla. native is the 18th first-round pick in program history (24th including the post-draft secondary phase) and 12th since Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan's 2008 arrival, which ranks second nationally. In being drafted fourth overall, Langford is the 216th individual draft selection in UF baseball history and the 100th in the O'Sullivan era. The latter total represents the third-most in the SEC since 2008. Langford earned All-America status for the second-straight year, becoming a Unanimous First Teamer after being named a Unanimous Preseason All-American in February. Langford bashed 20 home runs for the second-consecutive season, becoming the third Gator to do so alongside Brad Wilkerson (1997-98) and Jud Fabian (2021-22). He finished the year with a .373/.498/.784 batting line, 21 homers, 83 runs, 57 RBI and 28 runs – which tied Mike Zunino's program record. From 2022-23, Langford blasted more homers (47) than any Gator across a two-year span at UF. His 47 long balls are tied with Zunino for sixth all-time at Florida, while also ranking fifth in batting average (.363), seventh in on-base percentage (.471) and setting the program's record for career slugging percentage at .746. The two-time All-American wrapped up his career in Orange & Blue with a .363/.471/.746 slash line accompanied by 90 extra-base hits, 156 runs, 120 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He made one error over 108 career chances, good for a .991 fielding percentage.

OF Wyatt Langford– Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers) What They're Saying About Langford MLB Pipeline "Langford has five-tool potential. He can really hit, with excellent swing mechanics and a very good approach at the plate, one that helped him limit strikeouts while drawing walks. It also aided in his ability to tap into his considerable raw power, which some area scouts said is plus-plus. Strong and muscle-bound, he's capable of being at least an above-average runner as well. While he was a third baseman and a catcher in high school, Langford started every day in left field for the Gators in 2022. There was some thought he'd slide over to center field this year, and reports on him there last fall were very encouraging, but he ended up back in left once the 2023 season got underway. He plays hard and aggressively and it would surprise no one if he ended up in conversations for the No. 1 overall pick." Baseball America "The 6-foot-1, 225-pound outfielder's game is centered on his power and hitting ability. Scouts have given him 70-grade raw power evaluations, and his all-fields home run production and gaudy exit velocities back that up. Langford has a simple and direct swing from the right side, with few moving parts and a low handset and slight leg kick to get started. He has more than enough bat speed to handle velocity—he produced a 1.725 OPS vs. 92-plus mph pitches in a 238-pitch sample—and generally stays within the strike zone, though he occasionally shows a tendency to leak with his lower half out on outer third breaking balls… One of the most accomplished offensive players in the class, Langford should go off the board among the first five picks."



Braves Make Waldrep UF’s Second First-Rounder of 2023. The Thomasville, Ga. native is the 11th-highest Gator to be drafted including the sixth-highest pitcher. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida right-hander Hurston Waldrep was the second Gator to have his name called at the 2023 MLB Draft, as the Atlanta Braves selected him with the 24th overall pick of the first round on Sunday night. Waldrep is Florida's second first-rounder within the initial 24 picks, as teammate Wyatt Langford went fourth overall to the Texas Rangers. The hard-throwing righty is now the 19th first-round draft pick in program history (25th including the post-draft secondary phase) and 13th since Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan's 2008 arrival, which ranks second nationally. In being chosen 24th by Atlanta, Waldrep is the 11th-highest player to be drafted in team history including the sixth-highest pitcher out of 217 individual draft picks all-time. The Thomasville, Ga. native is also the ninth-highest selection across 101 draft picks in the O'Sullivan Era and the 21st UF pitcher to be taken in the first five rounds since 2008. Transferring to Florida from Southern Miss last offseason, Waldrep came within one strikeout of tying Alex Faedo's single-season record in 2023 by fanning 156 batters across 101 2/3 innings. The right-hander finished with a 10-3 record, 4.16 ERA and .228 batting average against in 19 weekend starts in his lone season in Orange & Blue. That performance earned him Second Team All-America honors from D1Baseball. Running List of Florida's 2023 MLB Draft Picks OF Wyatt Langford– Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers) RHP Hurston Waldrep– Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves) What They're Saying About Waldrep MLB Pipeline "The right-hander has a legitimate three-pitch power mix, with all three offerings having the potential to be at least above-average. He was 95-99 mph in his looks this fall and that's carried over this spring, though he's struggled to command the heater at times. His best secondary offering is his split-change, a well-above-average pitch that misses an extraordinary amount of bats. His hard upper-80s slider also flashes plus and can be an out pitch. While Waldrep is generally around the strike zone, there is a little effort in his up-tempo delivery, causing some inconsistencies with his command and control, which led to an uptick in his walk rate this spring. Those kinds of things can be ironed out, and his pure stuff still has him in early first-round conversations." Baseball America "Waldrep is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound righthander who attacks hitters with electric arm speed and some of the best pure stuff in the class… His fastball sits 95-96 mph and has been up to 99 mph and he has a trio of secondaries that are all now swing-and-miss offerings. His upper-80s split-changeup is a vicious pitch that completely falls off the table as it approaches the plate with 1,200 rpm spin and around 14 inches of IVB separation from his fastball. He also throws a downer, 12-to-6 curveball in the low 80s and a hard, mid-80s slider. He flashes four plus offerings, but he sprays his fastball consistently and will need to throw the ball over the plate more frequently in pro ball to stick as a starter."



Mets' Second-Round Choice of Sproat Caps Trio of Day One Picks. The right-hander is the third Gator to be selected on day one of the 2023 MLB Draft. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gators right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat was selected by the New York Mets with the 56th overall pick of the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday night. Sproat follows Florida teammates Wyatt Langford and Hurston Waldrep in the MLB Draft, who were selected fourth overall by Texas and 24th by Atlanta in the first round, respectively. By going 56th, the Pace, Fla. native falls within the 30-highest draft picks in program history. Sproat represents the 22nd pitcher to be drafted in the first five rounds in the Kevin O'Sullivan era as well as the program's 102nd selection since 2008. The selection marks the highest Sproat has been drafted out of three choices since 2019. He was taken out of high school by the Texas Rangers in the seventh round and later by the New York Mets in the third round in 2022. Starring as UF's Friday night starter all season long, Sproat turned in a Second Team All-SEC campaign after firing 106 1/3 frames of 4.66 ERA ball backed by 134 strikeouts and a .222 batting average against. He made all 19 of his scheduled starts, going 8-3 and tossing two complete games including one shutout. Sproat wrapped up his four-year tenure in Orange & Blue with a 19-8 record over 223 2/3 innings spread across 56 appearances (37 starts). He struck out 242 career batters against 99 strikeouts. Running List of Florida's 2023 MLB Draft Picks (3) OF Wyatt Langford– Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers) RHP Hurston Waldrep– Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves) RHP Brandon Sproat– Round 2, Pick 56 (New York Mets) What They're Saying About Sproat MLB Pipeline "Sproat looks the part with his 6-foot-3 frame and has a potential four-pitch mix to use to get hitters out. He's flirted with triple digits in the past – his fastball averaged close to 96 mph in 2022 and he was once again in the 94-98 mph range this fall. He does have distinct breaking pitches, with a mid-80s slider a potential true out pitch that misses a ton of bats and a slower get-me-over type of curve. He has feel for a mid-80s changeup that he doesn't throw as much, but it could be a fourth at least average pitch. The right-hander made strides in finding the strike zone last year and showed solid command in fall ball, though his fastball can be too straight at times and he gets hit more than he should given his stuff." Baseball America "Sproat has a solid pitcher's frame at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and moves well on the mound with a long arm stroke and low, three-quarter slot. He throws hard and averaged 96 mph with his fastball this spring, touching 100-101 mph at best, though the pitch has below-average life and has always played down from that velocity. His go-to secondary in 2023 was a firm, upper-80s changeup with huge arm-side fading life that looked like a plus pitch, and he's also earned plus grades on his mid-80s slider in the past. In addition to the two-plane breaking slider, Sproat has a slower curveball that is more of a fringe-average pitch. While Sproat will turn 23 shortly after the draft, he's had a strong year, still flashes loud stuff and should be selected in the first three rounds once again. Florida's MLB Draft History Highest Drafted Players in Program History 1. 2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners) 2. 2023: OF Wyatt Langford– Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers) 3. 2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds) T4. 1991: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 6 (Houston Astros) T4. 2016: LHP A.J. Florida's MLB Draft History Highest Drafted Players in Program History 1. 2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners) 2. 2023: OF Wyatt Langford– Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers) 3. 2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds) T4. 1991: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 6 (Houston Astros) T4. 2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics) 6. 2007: 1B Matt LaPorta – Round 1, Pick 7 (Milwaukee Brewers) T7. 2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers) T7. 2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals) T9. 2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers) T9. 2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics) 11. 2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep– Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves) T12. 1992: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 27 (Colorado Rockies) T12. 1993: RHP Marc Valdes – Round 1, Pick 27 (Florida Marlins) 14. 1989: RHP Jamie McAndrew – Round 1, Pick 28 (Los Angeles Dodgers) 15. 2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals) T16. 2022: OF Sterlin Thompson Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies) T16. 2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox) 18. 2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals) 19. 1998: 1B/OF/LHP Brad Wilkerson – Round 1, Pick 33 (Montreal Expos) 20. 2021: OF Jud Fabian– Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox) T21. 2022: LHP Hunter Barco– Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates) T21. 2019: SS Brady McConnell – Round 2, Pick 44 (Kansas City Royals) T23. 2004: RHP Justin Hoyman – Round 2, Pick 47 (Cleveland Indians) T23. 2016: RHP Logan Shore – Pick 2, Round 47 (Oakland Athletics) 25. 2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres) 26. 1979: C Marc Sullivan – Round 2, Pick 52 (Boston Red Sox) 27. 2023: RHP Brandon Sproat– Round 2, Pick 56 (New York Mets) 28. 2012: SS Nolan Fontana – Round 2, Pick 61 (Houston Astros) 29. 2016: 1B Pete Alonso – Round 2, Pick 64 (New York Mets) 30. 2022: OF Jud Fabian– Round 2, Pick 67 (Baltimore Orioles)

Pitchers Drafted in First Five Rounds Under Kevin O'Sullivan (22) 2023: RHP Brandon Sproat– Round 2, Pick 56 (New York Mets) 2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep– Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves) 2022: LHP Hunter Barco– Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates) 2022: RHP Brandon Sproat– Round 3, Pick 90 (New York Mets) 2021: RHP Tommy Mace– Round 2, Pick 69 (Cleveland Indians) 2021: RHP Christian Scott– Round 5, Pick 142 (New York Mets) 2019: RHP Tyler Dyson – Round 5, Pick 153 (Washington Nationals) 2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals) 2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals) 2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers) 2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics) 2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals) 2016: RHP Logan Shore – Round 2, Pick 47 (Oakland Athletics) 2016: RHP Shaun Anderson – Round 3, Pick 88 (Boston Red Sox) 2016: LHP Scott Moss – Round 4, Pick 108 (Cincinnati Reds) 2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers) 2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox) 2012: LHP Steven (Paco) Rodriguez – Round 2, Pick 82 (Los Angeles Dodgers) 2012: RHP Austin Maddox – Round 3, Pick 118 (Boston Red Sox) 2011: LHP Nick Maronde – Round 3, Pick 104 (Los Angeles Angels) 2010: LHP Kevin Chapman – Round 4, Pick 119 (Kansas City Royals) 2009: RHP Billy Bullock – Round 2, Pick 70 (Minnesota Twins)

All Draft Picks Under Kevin O'Sullivan (102) 2023: RHP Brandon Sproat– Round 2, Pick 56 (New York Mets) 2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep– Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves) 2023: OF Wyatt Langford– Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers) 2022: OF Sterlin Thompson– Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies) 2022: LHP Hunter Barco– Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates) 2022: OF Jud Fabian– Round 2, Pick 67 (Baltimore Orioles) 2022: RHP Brandon Sproat– Round 3, Pick 90 (New York Mets) 2021: OF Jud Fabian– Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox) 2021: RHP Tommy Mace– Round 2, Pick 69 (Cleveland Indians) 2021: C Nathan Hickey– Round 5, Pick 136 (Boston Red Sox) 2021: RHP Christian Scott– Round 5, Pick 142 (New York Mets) 2021: OF Jacob Young– Round 7, Pick 203 (Washington Nationals) 2021: RHP Jack Leftwich– Round 7, Pick 216 (Cleveland Indians) 2021: RHP Franco Aleman– Round 10, Pick 306 (Cleveland Indians) 2019: SS Brady McConnell – Round 2, Pick 44 (Kansas City Royals) 2019: RHP Tyler Dyson – Round 5, Pick 153 (Washington Nationals) 2019: OF Wil Dalton – Round 8, Pick 257 (Boston Red Sox) 2019: OF Nelson Maldonado – Round 21, Pick 642 (Chicago Cubs) 2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds) 2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals) 2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals) 2018: C JJ Schwarz – Round 8, Pick 233 (Oakland Athletics) 2018: SS Deacon Liput – Round 10, Pick 314 (Los Angeles Dodgers) 2018: RHP Michael Byrne – Round 14, Pick 409 (Cincinnati Reds) 2018: OF/LHP Nick Horvath – Round 25, Pick 745 (Baltimore Orioles) 2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers) 2017: SS Dalton Guthrie – Round 6, Pick 173 (Philadelphia Phillies) 2017: C Mike Rivera – Round 6, Pick 192 (Cleveland Indians) 2017: C Mark Kolozsvary – Round 7, Pick 197 (Cincinnati Reds) 2017: RHP David Lee – Round 27, Pick 808 (Pittsburgh Pirates) 2017: RHP Frank Rubio – Round 29, Pick 876 (San Francisco Giants) 2017: 2B Deacon Liput – Round 29, Pick 880 (Los Angeles Dodgers) 2017: C JJ Schwarz – Round 38, Pick 1129 (Tampa Bay Rays) 2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics) 2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals) 2016: RHP Logan Shore – Round 2, Pick 47 (Oakland Athletics) 2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres) 2016: 1B Pete Alonso – Round 2, Pick 64 (New York Mets) 2016: RHP Shaun Anderson – Round 3, Pick 88 (Boston Red Sox) 2016: LHP Scott Moss – Round 4, Pick 108 (Cincinnati Reds) 2016: LHP Kirby Snead – Round 10, Pick 312 (Toronto Blue Jays) 2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics) 2015: OF Harrison Bader – Round 3, Pick 100 (St. Louis Cardinals) 2015: RHP Eric Hanhold – Round 6, Pick 181 (Milwaukee Brewers) 2015: LHP Danny Young – Round 8, Pick 242 (Toronto Blue Jays) 2015: RHP Taylor Lewis – Round 9, Pick 270 (Atlanta Braves) 2015: 3B Josh Tobias – Round 10, Pick 294 (Philadelphia Phillies) 2015: LHP Bobby Poyner – Round 14, Pick 411 (Boston Red Sox) 2015: RHP Mike Vinson – Round 24, Pick 730 (Detroit Tigers) 2015: RHP Aaron Rhodes – Round 28, Pick 855 (Los Angeles Angels) 2014: C Taylor Gushue – Round 4, Pick 131 (Pittsburgh Pirates) 2014: RHP Justin Shafer – Round 8, Pick 234 (Toronto Blue Jays) 2014: RHP Karsten Whitson – Round 11, Pick 344 (Boston Red Sox) 2014: 2B Casey Turgeon – Round 24, Pick 735 (St. Louis Cardinals) 2014: RHP Ryan Harris – Round 26, Pick 794 (Boston Red Sox) 2014: RHP Keenan Kish – Round 34, Pick 1025 (Cincinnati Reds) 2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers) 2013: LHP Daniel Gibson – Round 7, Pick 210 (Arizona Diamondbacks) 2013: OF Taylor Ratliff – Round 13, Pick 390 (Arizona Diamondbacks) 2013: RHP Johnny Magliozzi – Round 17, Pick 506 (New York Mets) 2013: SS Cody Dent – Round 22, Pick 676 (Washington Nationals) 2013: OF Jeff Driskel – Round 29, Pick 863 (Boston Red Sox) 2013: RHP Karsten Whitson – Round 37, Pick 1126 (Washington Nationals) 2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners) 2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox) 2012: SS Nolan Fontana – Round 2, Pick 61 (Houston Astros) 2012: LHP Steven (Paco) Rodriguez – Round 2, Pick 82 (Los Angeles Dodgers) 2012: RHP Austin Maddox – Round 3, Pick 118 (Boston Red Sox) 2012: OF Preston Tucker – Round 7, Pick 219 (Houston Astros) 2012: RHP Hudson Randall – Round 7, Pick 244 (Detroit Tigers) 2012: OF Daniel Pigott – Round 9, Pick 292 (Cincinnati Reds) 2012: RHP Greg Larson – Round 20, Pick 631 (Boston Red Sox) 2011: LHP Nick Maronde – Round 3, Pick 104 (Los Angeles Angels) 2011: RHP Anthony DeSclafani – Round 6, Pick 199 (Toronto Blue Jays) 2011: RHP Alex Panteliodis – Round 9, Pick 282 (New York Mets) 2011: RHP Tommy Toledo – Round 11, Pick 341 (Milwaukee Brewers) 2011: 2B Josh Adams – Round 13, Pick 403 (Florida Marlins) 2011: 1B/OF Preston Tucker – Round 16, Pick 498 (Colorado Rockies) 2011: C Ben McMahan – Round 23, Pick 701 (Milwaukee Brewers) 2011: RHP Matt Campbell – Round 24, Pick 751 (Philadelphia Phillies) 2011: RHP Greg Larson – Round 29, Pick 885 (Los Angeles Angels) 2011: OF Bryson Smith – Round 34, Pick 1045 (Cincinnati Reds) 2011: OF Tyler Thompson – Round 46, Pick 1387 (Washington Nationals) 2010: LHP Kevin Chapman – Round 4, Pick 119 (Kansas City Royals) 2010: OF Matt den Dekker – Round 5, Pick 152 (New York Mets) 2010: RHP Tommy Toledo – Round 32, Pick 975 (Minnesota Twins) 2010: C Hampton Tignor – Round 36, Pick 1104 (Los Angeles Angels) 2010: RHP Justin Poovey – Round 41, Pick 1254 (Los Angeles Angels) 2010: RHP Matt Campbell – Round 43, Pick 1297 (Cincinnati Reds) 2009: RHP Billy Bullock – Round 2, Pick 70 (Minnesota Twins) 2009: OF Avery Barnes – Round 11, Pick 331 (Colorado Rockies) 2009: LHP Tony Davis – Round 12, Pick 372 (Minnesota Twins) 2009: OF Matt den Dekker – Round 16, Pick 475 (Pittsburgh Pirates) 2009: RHP Patrick Keating – Round 20, Pick 602 (Kansas City Royals) 2009: C Buddy Munroe – Round 22, Pick 672 (Minnesota Twins) 2009: LHP Stephen Locke – Round 22, Pick 681 (Los Angeles Angels) 2009: SS Mike Mooney – Round 23, Pick 686 (Baltimore Orioles) 2009: OF Riley Cooper – Round 25, Pick 754 (Texas Rangers) 2009: LHP Kevin Chapman – Round 50, Pick 1513 (Chicago White Sox) 2008: SS Cole Figueroa – Round 6, Pick 195 (San Diego Padres) 2008: OF Avery Barnes – Round 40, Pick 1201 (Washington Nationals) 2008: RHP Josh Edmondson – Round 41, Pick 1249 (Los Angeles Angels)

Hector Breaks Down Langford, Waldrep, and Sproat Florida OF Wyatt Langford drafted 4th overall by the Texas Rangers Junior outfielder Wyatt Langford is the first Florida Gators player to get drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Texas Rangers selected Wyatt Langford on Sunday night with the 4th overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft. Coming out of high school, Langford wasn’t one of Florida’s top prospects but was still considered a blue-chip prospect. Langford didn’t play much in his freshman season as he only had one hit in four at-bats. In his sophomore season, Langford earned a starting role and turned into one of the best hitters in college baseball. Langford slashed .356/.447/.719 with 91 hits, nine doubles, three triples, 26 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a 1.166 OPS. He was named a First-Team All-American on D1 Baseball. In his junior season, Langford had another monster season even missing two weeks with an injury. Langford slashed .373/.498/.784 with 88 hits, 28 doubles, 21 home runs, 57 RBIs, 56 walks, and a 1.282 OPS. On MLB Pipeline, Langford is the third-ranked prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft. On ESPN, Langford is the #1 prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft. Most mock drafts projected Langford would be selected by the Tigers with the third overall pick. The slot value for the 3rd pick is $7,698,000. Florida RHP Hurston Waldrep drafted in the first round by Atlanta Braves Junior right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep is the second Florida Gators player to get drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Atlanta Braves selected Hurston Waldrep on Sunday night with the 24th overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft. Hurston Waldrep spent his first two seasons pitching for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Waldrep was a Third-Team All-American before entering the Transfer Portal and transferring to the University of Florida. In his one season at Florida, Waldrep had some very bright moments with the Gators. Waldrep posted a 10-3 record with a 4.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and struck out 156 batters in 101.2 innings pitched. On MLB Pipeline, Waldrep is the 19th-ranked prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft. On ESPN, Sproat is ranked a little higher as he’s the fourteenth-ranked draft prospect in this draft class. He’s also the second-ranked Gator in both prospect rankings. The slot value for the 24th pick is $3,270,500. Florida RHP Brandon Sproat drafted in 2nd round by New York Mets Junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat is the third Florida Gators player to get drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft. The New York Mets selected Brandon Sproat on Sunday night with the 56th overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft. Coming out of high school, Sproat was a highly-touted prospect from Pace High School. He was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He was also drafted in the third round last draft by the Mets but failed to come to terms and return to Florida. During his time at Florida, Sproat had a great career with the Gators but had a productive junior season. As a freshman, Sproat only pitched in four games in the 2020 COVID-shortened season. Sproat pitched six innings allowing two hits, one run, three walks, and eight strikeouts. As a freshman, Sproat made sixteen appearances including two starts. He posted a 2-1 record with a 6.65 ERA and a 7.5 K/9 in 21.1 innings pitched. During his sophomore season, Sproat had a much better season and became Florida’s ace pitcher when Hunter Barco went down with Tommy John surgery. Sproat made seventeen appearances and started in sixteen games. He posted a 9-4 record with a 3.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9, and 8.2 K/9. Sproat struck out 82 batters in 89.2 innings pitched. As a junior, Sproat was named the Friday starter for the Gators and had a solid season. Sproat posted an 8-3 record with a 4.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 4.1 BB/9, and struck out 134 batters in 106.1 innings pitched. On MLB Pipeline, Sproat is the 54th-ranked prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft. On ESPN, Sproat is rarely ranked lower as he’s the 56th-ranked draft prospect in this draft class. He’s also the third-ranked Gator in each draft class. The slot value for the 56th pick is $1,509,800.

Alex Dehner Joins Florida Coaching Staff; Laurent Perez Gillooly Promoted to Assistant Diving Coach. Alex Dehner returns to the Gators as an Assistant Coach after his stint at Windermere Prep; Perez Gillooly named Assistant Diving Coach after five seasons at Florida GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida's men's and women's swimming & diving programs announced two staff changes on Thursday, with the addition of Alex Dehner and the promotion of Laurent Perez Gillooly. Dehner comes to the Gators after serving as Head Coach at Windermere Prep since 2017. This past season, the Tallahassee, Fla. native led the girls' swimming team to the program's first District and Regional Championship. He also currently serves as the Director of the Lakers Aquatic Club in addition to his role as the head swimming and diving coach. He donned the Orange & Blue at Florida from 2013-15, where he earned two Academic All-America honors and was selected to the SEC Honor Roll twice. "I have always dreamed of being a Gator, lived it as an athlete, and am excited to get to do it again," said Dehner. "It's been an incredible few years gaining experience and wisdom from working alongside the best of the best in the club coaching world. I am honored to transition to working with the best collegiate staff in the world. Go Gators!" Following the 2014-15 season, Dehner retired from swimming, but served as a Volunteer Coach for the Gators while earning his degree in Sustainability Studies with a minor in Zoology. He also served as the Head Age Group Coach for USA Swimming Gold Medal Club and was the Senior Assistant Coach. "We are extremely excited to welcome Alex to our coaching staff," said Head Coach Anthony Nesty. "Alex returns to Gainesville as a former student-athlete and volunteer coach here at Florida. He clearly understands the Gator Way and is thrilled to join our staff! He has been a successful club coach and will bring some great experience to the table. Alex will be a tremendous addition to the team will contribute positively immediately upon his arrival. He is an excellent fit." After serving as the Volunteer Diving Coach since the 2018-19 season, Perez Gillooly was promoted to Assistant Diving Coach on Thursday. "I feel very grateful for this opportunity," said Perez Gillooly. "This new position allows me to help these student-athletes as well as this program in so many more ways. I greatly appreciate the continued support from the other coaches and the administration. And a special thank you to Mike Spiegler for always ensuring that this team will continue to stay on top! Go Gators!" During her first five seasons at Florida, Perez Gillooly tutored five All-Americans to 15 honors. Most recently under her instruction, Maha Amer was tabbed as the SEC Female Diver of the Year in 2022 and both Amer and Leonardo Garcia were named to the All-SEC Second Team in 2023. Perez Gillooly also helped train Ashley McCool, Brooke Madden and Aton Svirskyi, who combined for eight All-America accolades during their time at Florida "I am thrilled to have Laurent with the team full time now," said Diving Head Coach Bryan Gillooly. "She has been a tremendous asset as a volunteer and will be able to contribute much more in her new role. Once again the UAA and Coach Nesty have gone above and beyond in its support of the student athletes and staff."



Jasmine Moore Makes History Qualifying for Long Jump. Moore took bronze in the Long Jump to qualify for the World Championships in two events for the second consecutive year. EUGENE, Ore. – For the second year in a row at the USATF Outdoor Championships, Florida’s Jasmine Moore made history by qualifying for both the Long Jump and Triple Jump to the World Athletic Championships on Sunday night. The 2023 NCAA Indoor Champion in the Long Jump snatched up the bronze medal in the event with a mark of 6.74m/22’1.5”. Last year, Moore became the first American woman in history to qualify to the same World Championships in both the Long Jump and Triple Jump. Now, she has accomplished the same impressive feat in back-to-back years. Claire Bryant finished in the top eight of the Long Jump final for the second consecutive year leaping 6.44m/21’1.5”. Grant Holloway, the two-time reigning World Champion in the 110m hurdles, elected to scratch from the final with a qualifying berth to Worlds already in hand. Holloway had the third fastest auto-qualifying time at 13.10 after winning his semifinal heat. Improving on his USATF Outdoors performance from last year, Robert Gregory finished fifth in an electric 200m final clocking a 19.90. Gregory auto-qualified for the final from the first semifinals heat with a top three finish at 20.15. Gator Great Kyra Jefferson ran a 23.08 in the women’s 200m semifinal. Corvell Todd completed his 2023 season jumping 2.16/7’1” and tying for seventh in the men’s high jump. Gators Qualified to World Championships from USATF Outdoor Championships - Marquis Dendy (Long Jump) - Talitha Diggs (400m) - Anna Hall (Heptathlon) - Cory McGee (1500m) - Jasmine Moore (Long Jump, Triple Jump) USATF Outdoor Championships (All events are finals unless otherwise noted) Event Place, Gators (Time/Distance), Notes High Jump (M) T-7. Corvell Todd (2.16m/7’1”) 200m (M) Semifinals 6. Robert Gregory (20.15), Advanced to Finals Long Jump (W) 3. Jasmine Moore (6.74m/22’1.5”), Advanced to World Championships 8. Claire Bryant (6.44/21’1.5”) 200m (W) Semifinals 15. Kyra Jefferson (23.08) 110m Hurdles (M) Semifinals 3. Grant Holloway (13.10), Advanced to Finals 200m (M) 5. Robert Gregory (19.90) 110m Hurdles (M) DNS. Grant Holloway

Anna Hall Crowned U.S. Champion; Four Gators Advance to Next Round. Hall claimed the U.S. title in the Heptathlon in back-to-back years to qualify for the World Athletics Championships. EUGENE, Ore. - The world leader in the Heptathlon, Anna Hall, continued her dominance in the event with ease on Friday at the USATF Outdoor Championships, crowning herself the U.S. Champion and qualifying to the World Athletics Championships. Defending her title from 2022, Hall went back-to-back and dropped 6677 points to earn the crown. Leading to enter the day, Hall began with the Long Jump and scored 975 points with a 6.40m/21'0" jump in the fifth event. Next was a season best throw in the Javelin, 43.90m/144'0", landing 742 points to improve her lead. Finally, Hall put the finishing touch on an impressive gold medal performance by topping all participants in the 800 meters at 2:10.91 for 951 points. Both Talitha Diggs and Ryan Willie will have a chance to race for the U.S. title and a spot at the World Championships in Budapest when they take their marks tomorrow night. Willie and Jacory Patterson were both in a hot first heat of the men's 400m semifinals. Willie crossed the line third at 44.85 and Patterson finished sixth in the heat and eighth overall at 45.25. Willie will race tomorrow night at 9:26 p.m. ET. Despite the strong time and an eighth place finish, Patterson did not qualify because he did not finish top three in his heat or with one of the next two fastest times. Diggs was one of just three runners in the women's 400m semifinals to dip under 51 seconds and came in third overall at 50.95 to secure her spot in the final tomorrow at 9:19 p.m. ET. The first Gator on Friday who advanced in their next round was Grace Stark for the 100m Hurdles. In her USA Outdoors debut, Stark crossed the line at 12.83 and finished third in the second heat, as well as eighth among all participants in the first round. She'll compete in the semifinals on Saturday night at 9:02 p.m. ET. Following suit in the 400m Hurdles was Vanessa Watson and she qualified for the semifinals via a 56.44. Watson's time landed her in the top four of the second heat, seventh overall, and will race on Saturday night at 10:10 p.m. ET. Florida was well represented in the Triple Jump by four Gators and each one landed a spot in the top eight, led by Gator Great Will Claye. Claye jumped a season best 16.98m/55'8.50" and secured a silver medal. Gator Great Omar Craddock jumped 16.39m/53'9.25 for fifth, followed by Sean Dixon-Bodie in seventh with a 16.31m/53'6.25" and Gator Great Christian Taylor rounded UF out in eighth at 16.12m/52'10.75". Pjai Austin's season ended in the 100m semifinals where he ran a 10.26. Florida's 100m record holder enjoyed a tremendous year and was named a two-time USTFCCCA Outdoor First Team All-American (100m, 4x100) in June. USATF Outdoor Championships (All events are finals unless otherwise noted) Event Place, Gators (Time/Distance), Notes Heptathlon (W) Long Jump Javelin 800 Meters 1. Anna Hall (6677), U.S. Champion, Advances to World Championships (6.40m/21'0") 2nd in event, 1st overall after fifth event (43.90m/144'0") 2nd in event, 1st overall after sixth event, Season Best (2:10.91) 1st in event, 1st overall after seventh event 100m Hurdles (W) First Round 8. Grace Stark (12.83), Advances to Semifinals 400m Hurdles (W) First Round 7. Vanessa Watson (56.44), Advances to Semifinals Triple Jump (M) 2. Will Claye (16.98m/55'8.50"), Season Best 5. Omar Craddock (16.39m/53'9.25") 7. Sean Dixon-Bodie (16.31m/53'6.25") 8. Christian Taylor (16.12m/52'10.75") 100m (M) Semifinals 14. Pjai Austin (10.26) 400m (M) Semifinals 3. Ryan Willie (44.85), Advances to Final 8. Jacory Patterson (45.25) 400m (W) Semifinals 3. Talitha Diggs (50.95), Advanced to Final