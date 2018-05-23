After last week's NBA Draft Combine, NBC Sports' Rob Dauster updated his early preseason Top 25 heading into the 2018-19 college basketball season. The Gators were not listed in the poll, or in “The Five That Just Missed.”

There were five SEC teams – Kentucky (No. 5) Tennessee (No. 6), Auburn (No. 11), Mississippi State (No. 14) and LSU (No. 23) – who were listed in the latest edition of the poll. Those same five SEC programs appeared in the first edition of the rankings in April and retained their original positions in the poll.

GatorsTerritory.com spoke with Dauster to get his reasons for leaving the Gators out of the Top-25.

“I think they’re losing a lot this off-season,” Dauster said. “Part of the reason I don’t have them in there is because I’m not convinced Jalen Hudson actually comes back. I don’t really have any intel on that, I just, I don’t know. I want to see that play out. I think they’re going to miss Chris Chiozza more than people realize and if they do end up losing Chiozza [Egor] Koulechov and Hudson I don’t know if I trust the team to have KeVaughn Allen be that go-to guy.”

Dauster does think head coach Mike White will lead Florida to its third consecutive NCAA Tournament, and eighth since 2010.

“It’s not like I don’t like the pieces on there,” he said about the Gators roster. “I think they have some players that can end up being good. I’m kind of in a wait-and-see mode. I want to see them prove it before I can put them in the Top-25. I still think they’re a tournament team I’m just not quite as high on them as I am on some other teams on the list.”

It is important to note these rankings are being compiled with the start of the college basketball season still six months away, and there's still plenty that can change for programs in these rankings between now and November. Dauster also cautions that he does not know all of the NBA Draft decisions of players who could be returning to or leaving some of the programs in his Top 25.

