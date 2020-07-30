The world’s largest scouting organization, Perfect Game, released their rosters for their annual Perfect Game All-American Classic. The rosters were split into two sides, as one team will represent the east and the other team will represent the west.

During their selection show, Florida had five of their 2021 commits get selected to play in the game. One of those future Gators was Jay Allen.

On Perfect Game, Allen is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound outfielder out of John Carroll Catholic High School in Ft. Pierce, Florida. Allen is the nation's 13th-ranked prospect and fourth-ranked outfielder. He’s also the third-ranked prospect and top outfielder in the state of Florida.

“It was very exciting,” Allen said about being picked to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic. “It feels like a great accomplishment and just a dream come true.”

Allen said one of the things that stood out about being selected is the amount of MLB talent that has participated in the game as well.

“So many big leaguers that have been in this game give me assurance of how people look and think of me,” Allen said.

Some of the MLB’s brightest stars have played in that game include Bryce Harper, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correra. Allen compares himself to one prospect that was just recently taken in the first round of the MLB Draft.

“As a hitter, Ed Howard and I have similar at bats and our physical traits are pretty similar as well," Allen said.

Howard was drafted 16th overall by the Chicago Cubs.

Allen has had a very busy summer with all of the baseball tournaments and showcases he’s attended. He also participated in the Elite 11 alongside four-star quarterback and Florida commit, Carlos Del Rio.

However, Allen is not done with his baseball schedule as he still has two more events before the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

“I have the East Coast Pro Showcase and I’m still doing the Area Code Games,” Allen told GT.

Allen also mentioned that his football recruiting has died down a bit since he’s primarily focused on baseball.

“My commitment to UF is very solid,” Allen previously told GT.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.