Spruce Creek outfielder Zac Veen is the first Florida signee to get selected in the 2020 MLB Draft.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Rockies selected Veen with the 9th overall pick. This is the third year in a row the Gators have had their top outfield commit drafted in the first round. (Connor Scott, 2018 & Riley Greene, 2019).

On Perfect Game, Zac Veen is the nation's top-ranked high school prospect and outfielder. Veen was also selected to play in the Perfect Game and Under Armour All-American Games.

On MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, Veen is the seventh-ranked prospect and top-ranked high school prospect of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Veen was originally committed to the UCF Knights before backing off his commitment and flipping to the Gators on April 5, 2019. Veen signed his National Letter of Intent to the University of Florida last November.

Veen’s hit tool and raw power has made him one of the most exciting high school prospects in recent years. Scouts have compared him to 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger and former Florida signee and current Houston Astros prospect Kyle Tucker.

The slot value for the ninth pick is $4,949,100.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.