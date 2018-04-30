Smith led the Choctaw Indians to the FHSAA 7A championship game doing a little bit of everything for his team along the way. In one game he hit 11 three-pointers, in another game he blocked eight shots. In the 7A championship game he had a team high 12 points and eight rebounds.

Unless you follow Florida high school basketball closely, Diante Smith of Choctawhatchee High School, is probably not a name you are very familiar with. After his performance during the first evaluation period at the On The Radar Hoops Sweet 16 event, Smith has not only become a familiar name in Florida, but he is now a familiar name in basketball offices on college campuses in Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, New Jersey, Virginia and several other states.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pounder carried his impressive junior season over to a standout performance with Showtime Hoops last weekend in Atlanta. Smith’s performance led to two offers, TCU and Canisius, before the event was over.

Last Monday, his phone blew up with offers from Virginia Tech, USF, Seton Hall and Dayton. Calls also came from coaches at Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Murray State and LSU, who let Smith know they saw him and they were going to watch him again during the second live period.

Since the weekend LSU and now Florida have offered.

“It’s wonderful,” Smith said of the new scholarship offers and interest he is receiving. “I’ve worked hard for it and I feel like all the work that I’ve done is finally paying off.”

Smith talked about the parts of his game that have progressed since this time last year.

“My shot consistency has improved a lot,” Smith said. “My IQ and my ball handling have improved a lot. My defense has improved a lot since last year.” Smith summarized his defensive mindset as “Make your offensive player change direction as much as you can. If you do that he’s at risk to turn the ball over. A lot of help [off the ball] unless you’re guarding the shooter. You can’t leave him open a lot because they’ll knock down threes.”

The Choctaw junior was very clear on what he wants college coaches to notice about him when they evaluate him during the travel season.

“That I can play the one thru the five and that I can guard one thru the five, that I can shoot and handle the ball as well as a point guard can.”

Smith said he has only taken two unofficial visits. Thursday he told GatorsTerritory.com that he has not heard from either school since then, but one of the coaches made contact when he left for a new job.

Today that changed in a big way when Florida offered.

“I’ve been to Florida and Florida State,” he said. “I took the Florida visit when they played Alabama and the Florida State visit I took when they played North Carolina State in football.”



"Coach Mike White watched me this weekend," Smith said. "It [Florida's offer] means a lot and especially being my home state."



We spoke with Showtime Hoops coach Lorenzo “Zo” Jenkins to get his take on Smith.

IN THE WORDS OF HIS COACH

Diante is the only 2019 on the roster, the rest of the guys are 2020, so we need his leadership, we need his consistency, and we just need him to be him. He’s a winner, a kid with a great personality, an infectious personality. He’s loyal, he’ll run through a wall for you, a tough kid, a great person as well as a great basketball player.

RTB REACTION

Smith’s play impressed plenty of college coaches the past two weekends during the evaluation periods. His offer list will continue to expand with more high major offers, and he’ll be invited to a couple of the June camps. Smith is solid candidate to break into the Rivals150 at the next ranking refresh.