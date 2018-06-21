After the second inning, Jack Leftwich had thrown 54 pitches. It did not look like he would last much longer. Instead, the freshman starter gritted out another 4.1 innings and did not allow a run. He used 48 pitches to get through the last 13 outs he recorded.

Leftwich finished the day with 6.1 IP, 2 ER, 7 H, 5 K and 2 BB but more importantly, the win.

Florida was able to grind out a 9-6 win over Texas Tech to avoid elimination in the College World Series

The Gators will now face Arkansas Friday night in yet another elimination game at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

It did not come easy for Florida as after going up 5-0 entering the bottom of the 7th inning, it looked like the wheels were starting to come off.

After Leftwich allowed a couple hits in the 7th that led to runners getting on the corners, Andrew Baker came into relieve him. Baker then walked Gabe Holt to load the bases.

The Red Raiders followed that by scoring two runs on singles from Brian Klein and Josh Jung to make it 5-2 that chased Baker from the game.

Tommy Mace entered and didn’t get much help as a Deacon Liput error on a ground ball from Grant Little scored another run, making it 5-3.

Kevin O’Sullivan had a decision to make: put Michael Byrne out there with one out in the 7th inning or go to Jordan Butler who had never pitched in the CWS.

He went with Butler. The freshman lefty was able to get a strike out and a fly-out to end the inning and end the threat from Texas Tech.

Florida would get those three runs back in the top of the eighth inning, all coming in multiple fashions.

Wil Dalton lead off the inning with a double that was launched to left-center field. Florida then used some small ball to score Dalton as Schwarz grounded out to second that moved Dalton to third. Austin Langworthy then hit a sac-fly to left field that allowed Dalton to tag and score, making it 6-3.

Blake Reese then launched a two-out double to left field to extend the inning. Brady Smith followed that up with a triple that hit the top of the center field wall. That scored Reese and made it 7-3.

Nick Horvath made it 8-3 with a single to left field that scored Smith.

Just as it appeared the Gators were out of the woods, Texas Tech clawed back into the game.

After getting the bases loaded against relief pitcher Hunter McMullen with two outs, Josh Jung singled to right field and made it 8-4.

Michael Byrne then entered the game and allowed a two-run single to Little and all of a sudden it was 8-6. Byrne was able to get Zach Rheams to fly out to center field to stop the damage.

Florida got an insurance run in the top of the 9th when Jonathan India scored after a lead-off single. A throwing error committed by shortstop Michael Davis on a Langworthy ground ball allowed India to score.

Byrne then pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the 9th to secure the win.

Florida didn’t get their first hit until the 5th inning but managed to manufacture a run in the 4th after India walked, stole second, advanced the third on a wild pitch and then scored on another errant pitch.

The Gators got another two runs in the fifth on a Deacon Liput double that scored Reese and Nelson Maldonado’s ground ball that scored Nick Horvath.

J.J. Schwarz added to the scoring in the sixth with a massive two-run home run to left field that made it 5-0. That was Schwarz’s first hit of the CWS and the Gators 100th home run of the season.

Overall, Florida had 11 hits on the day and stole five bases. Dalton, Reese, Horvath and Liput all had two hits while India singled and drew two walks.