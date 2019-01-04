It's time to go back to work.

Florida's early enrollees are reporting for duty this weekend, and the Gators are already moving on from their Peach Bowl win against Michigan.

Honestly, it did not take long for Dan Mullen to turn his sights to the 2019 season. The UF head coach had not even concluded his post game press conference in Atlanta, and he was already warning his players what to expect from the next few months.

"I know what it will be like. Start it on Jan. 7, 2019," said Mullen about preparations. "We'll enjoy this until then, and we'll get back to work. It's going to be the hardest off-season anybody's been through. We've got to take it to another step this off-season. Another level."

Feleipe Franks and Lamical Perine, both expected returners and both present at the post game presser in Atlanta, chuckled after Mullen made those comments.

The first-year Florida coach gave them a reality check.

"I don't know what you're laughing about right there," Mullen joked. "You better turn it up, too. Life don't get any easier for you."

It cannot be over stated, Mullen and his staff have done a tremendous job in their first season. The group took a team that was fighting to secure four wins, to earning a dominating win in a New Year's six bowl.

Thats quite the turnaround.

"To come here and to know where we were this time a year ago to where we are today, it's special to me," Mullen said. "They didn't have to buy in. They didn't have to believe. I told them, 'I didn't recruit you. You didn't come here to play for me, but you did come here to be a Florida Gator. And there's a certain standard that's expected if you're going to do that.'"

"Yes, we are back – you saw what we did this season," added Florida defender Amari Burney. "This offseason is going to be more intense and better for everybody.”

The Gators understand one year does not change everything. They have been here before. They have won a bowl game, they have been to Atlanta to compete for the SEC Championships and then follow those up with a losing season.

So Florida has had its fair share of ups and downs the last decade but this group is looking for consistency.

Several of the players point to Director of Strength Conditioning Nick Savage's influence as the big reason why this team turned around so quickly.

"I think it started with offseason workouts and with Mullen bringing in Coach Savage," said cornerback CJ Henderson. "He brought the team a whole different mindset, and I think that helped out the most.”

The Gators will hope Savage works his magic once again this offseason because this win on the national stage is just step one. Florida's 2019 campaign starts Monday.

"A win like this elevates the program," said wide receiver Van Jefferson." I think people didn't expect it for his first year. I think now that this has happened Florida is back on the map."

"I think it helps out a lot for next season," said Henderson. "These guys have confidence that we can actually win. I don’t think at the beginning of this season we thought that we would be here today.”

"We're not finished yet," added Jefferson. "Eventually we want to be in the playoffs, but this is a start."



