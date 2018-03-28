The Florida Gators Football Pro Day will always draw a crowd, no matter who is working out for coaches and scouts. Of course it doesn’t hurt when you have at least a few players projected for one of the first three rounds on hand. That was the case this Wednesday as scouts from across the league filed into the Indoor Practice Facility. There wasn’t a big of a turnout from head coaches as there has been in years past. But with plenty of coordinators and position coaches on hand, the Gators got to work as they continue work on their stock before the April 26 draft.

Taven Bryan: The defensive lineman was the star of the show, which was nice since he was also the reason most everyone there bought the ticket. Bryan didn’t participate in the 40-yard dash or shuttle runs, opting instead to put his work solely in the position drills. He was led through those mostly by Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli before getting some one-on-one work from Super Bowl champs Philadelphia Eagles defensive line coach Chris Wilson. Here’s a snapshot of what Taven had to say about his day.

Feedback from coaches: "They said I did a good job. They would like to see me finish a little more, which I can totally do. So, you know, I'll work on that. I just didn't have some of the cones or the finish through. I wasn't sure, but I probably should have just finished five yards extra to make sure."

Most comfortable technique for him on the D-line: “I think I’m a very powerful rusher. I’m usually a 3. I haven’t played much of anything else. When it comes to pass rushing I like to set everything off speed. I like to hit the speed, speed, speed, maybe throw an armbar in, rip, rip, rip, rip. I gotta really set them up because they used to one thing they’re gonna keep jump setting you, jump setting you and then you can do a quick move underneath. Get some cheesy stuff on them.”

On if he’s first round worthy: Tape's really what matters, honestly, and I feel like I have really exceptional tape, especially for a 4-3 defense, so, that's most of what we played."

Duke Dawson: The defensive back is hoping to continue the tradition of UF sending NFL ready DB’s to the league. Former teammates like Keanu Neal, Brian Poole, Marcus Maye and Quincy Wilson were on hand to watch and Dawson can’t wait to be the next in line.

On continuing that tradition: “I most definitely feel like I’m up next. I don’t have no doubt in my game. I’ve always been confident in my game. I just want to come out and showcase my ability…it’s a tradition. You have guys who’ve been in the league, who are in the league now. You’ve always been close to those guys, you can always get feedback from those guys. It’s just a thing that we carry. It’s a passion we carry.”

On his measurable: “I mean, as you can see there’s a lot of emphasis put on the times. But at the end of the day you still have to play football. At the same time, I still wanted to go out and compete at a high level and show my best for all the things that I’ve done.”

On how he feels he can fit in to an NFL team: “I like playing all but as you can see a lot of teams are now nickel, 10-11 personal so nickel's always on the field. And the coaches felt like I need to slide back in so I just went back in and made all the plays I could make.”

On what coaches like best about his game: “That I can play all three positions. That’s I’m physical. I’m fluid. I’ve got great ball skills. I just want to sharpen up on my eye control and be more consistent with tackling…they like the way I play, like the way I move. Just being able to play all three positions, just showing I’m a competitor. I just want to help the team anyway I could.”

Antonio Callaway: The wide receiver is trying to convince coaches he’s worth the risk after spending last season suspended for credit card fraud. It isn’t the only misstep Callaway had during college so he needs these workouts to show his talent is more important. He struggled a bit during initial workouts but looked more comfortable in the position drills.

On what he needs to show teams: "I mean they already know I'm a good athlete. Just know I'm not a bad person…I mean, I've just got to get; somebody's just got to believe in me. It's pretty much what I can do besides doing what I got to do…"I mean there's only so much I can do. So whoever take a shot with me, I'm giving it everything I've got. They ain't going to be disappointed. So whoever don't, then just is what it is."

On his answer when teams ask about last year: "That experience right there, taking football, me away from the game I love, it humbled me. It just showed me how much more I loved the game than I thought I loved it. Me being away from it showed me how much I really love it."

Decision to go pro: “Business … well just talking to some people who were like that is the best decision, the best option for me.”

Expectations for the draft: “I mean, I’m just ready to play football. I really don’t care where I end up at. I’m just ready to play football, get this whole process over with….I don’t really care about [rounds 1-3]. So, I mean, it would be good, but I’m just ready to play ball. All that don’t mean nothing.”

Matt Elam: Five years after his first Pro Day, safety Matt Elam was back, asking coaches and scouts for another look. After missing time due to injuries and being cut from the Baltimore Ravens following legal trouble last winter, Elam is hoping another team is willing to give the former first round draft pick a second chance.

On his emotions during the day: “It’s been a year off for me. I’ve been trying to get myself right mentally and family – to show these people that I deserve a second chance and the opportunity to do this game that I love, that I’ve been doing all my life. It’s tough. Just know what I came from and what I overcame, just having these opportunities to be out here again and do it again in front of coaches and my nephew, former teammates. It’s great. I didn’t think I was going to get this opportunity.”

On why he deserves a second chance: “People make mistakes. People make mistakes in life. One mistake don’t define a person. I feel like people make mistakes. It’s what you do with that second chance. That defines what type of person you really are.”

Think might not get a second chance?

“I felt like that, but I’m still young. I know I’m young, and I know I can do a lot. I know I can bring a lot to a club. I was down on myself and the mistakes I made, but it’s time to put that behind me, be great and grown up and be a man.”

What he’s heard from teams: “I went to the combine, talked to a couple teams. I mean I guess they wait until after the draft and get their things going. I talked to a couple guys and I know I have relationships with a couple of the guys, good relationships.”

On how he fits into an NFL Defense: “I can do a lot of different things. I can play down in the box. I can play up high and I can make plays. I’m still young. I can move. I can do great things. Play special teams. I can be a great teammate, lead guys. I feel like I can bring a lot still.”

Specialist: In the history of the NFL 7-round draft, no school has every had a punter and a kicker drafted in the same year. With kicker Eddy Pineiro and punter Johnny Townsend hoping for their shot this year, the Gators have one of their best shots. Both were two of the highest statistical players at their respective positions and were able to show all of the scouts in attendance what they could do on a windy day.

Eddy Pineiro:

On kicking into the wind all day: “I thought I kicked well, I thought I kicked against the wind. The coaches wanted to see me kick against the wind. But it was fun, it was fun. If you're gonna play at the NFL you've gotta kick with and against the wind so they wanna see you against the wind…I told him let me kick the other way, let's go 80 yards the other way. They were like no, no, coaches want to see you kick into the wind. It's like let me show off my leg strength but they didn't let me.”

On teams asking about his range: “Not as much as you would think. They know I can hit the ball, just how consistent can I be? How consistently can I make it into the wind? That's the most important thing—can you kick in windy conditions, can you kick when it's raining, when it's snowing? That's what they really want to know, you know?”

On meeting with teams and possibilities: “I had like six probably coming in and got like four more before the draft. So we'll see what happens; it's gonna be fun…I feel like every kicker is replaceable. It's the NFL—Not For Long—so that's how it goes.”

Johnny Townsend:

On how he felt the day went: “The day went very well. Just having the opportunity to get in front of these coaches and scouts is an honor and an awesome opportunity. It's kind of.. showing these coaches what I can do. I have the senior bowl and the combine both under my belt, so just having another event like this where I can showcase my abilities with my consistency and leg strength is good for me.”

On targeting teams that need a punter: “The Eagles and the Giants are two teams we think may be looking for a guy because of retirement and a guy getting cut. We try to look at that all the time and figure out what the playing field is lie and which team is potentially looking for a guy.

On having both he and Eddy entering the same year: “With these private workouts I've had nine teams come in, I have 11 total coming and having private workouts with me. It's awesome because me and Eddy can be seen by the same amount of coaches through that because we're at the same school. It kind of helps us out.”