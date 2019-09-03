News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 09:07:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida proves to 2021 Rivals100 DE that he's a priority for the program

Wkhactyyyq0hwatopqf0
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Sept. 1 marked the end of a monthlong dead period and opened up the opportunity for college coaches to initiate contact with junior prospects.

As soon as they were allowed to, Florida's coaches reached out to several key targets and dished out recruiting edits/photographs to a flurry of recruits in the 2021 class.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}