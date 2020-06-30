Florida received $47.471 million for the 2018-19 fiscal year from the Southeastern Conference as part of a record $651 million payout to its 14 members schools, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

UF’s disbursement was almost $2 million more than the $45.53 million in revenue from 2017-18. The average amount distributed to each SEC school for 2018-19 was $44.6 million, an increase of $1.5 million.

Those latter figures don’t include the money Florida received for its New Year’s Six Bowl payout. The Gators have won back-to-back NY6 bowl games under coach Dan Mullen.

The SEC earned a record-setting $720.6 million in total revenue in 2018-19, up 9 percent from the previous fiscal year ($659.9 million). The league earned $477.4 million from TV and radio revenue and $209.2 million from postseason events, according to the Sentinel.