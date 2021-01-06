After making a push for a flurry of transfers in recent weeks, UF finally struck gold in the portal on Wednesday by reeling in a commitment from Penn State's Antonio Shelton.

Shelton, a grad-transfer defensive tackle, signed with the Nittany Lions in 2016 and racked up 51 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble over the course of four years.

"Shelton has been a consistent player for Penn State over the past two years," said Ryan Snyder of BlueWhiteIllustrated. "He's a very good run-stuffer. He's incredibly strong and does a great job taking on double-teams and managing his gaps. That's his strength. If he sticks to his strengths and builds on them, he can play in the NFL. His only real issue at times was trying to do too much and be something he's not. But this should be a good addition for Dan Mullen's squad. According to Pro Football Focus, Shelton ranked fourth overall out of the 51 defensive tackles that played 100 snaps or more in the Big Ten this year."

The 2020 season was Shelton's most productive year for James Franklin's program, as he recorded 13 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a pass deflection in just seven starts. That earned him third-team All-Big Ten honors from Pro Football Focus, while he was also named honorable mention by both the Big Ten coaches and media.

A former three-star prospect on Rivals, the 6-foot-2, 327-pound Shelton is a native of Westerville, Ohio who stayed put in the Midwest for college. Illinois, Iowa State, Rutgers, Cincinnati and Toledo were some additional programs that offered in high school, with the Fighting Illini and Scarlet Knights having received official visits as well.

With Kyree Campbell NFL-bound and Tedarrell Slaton likely the same, it's no surprise the Gators turned to the NCAA Transfer Portal in hopes of adding depth along the interior defensive line.

Marlon Dunlap Jr. is a redshirt senior and could possibly return, but much of the load would have been carried by rising sophomores Gervon Dexter and Jalen Lee. Shelton fills a significant need on the field and is an upperclassman who will also provide leadership and experience along the defensive front.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.