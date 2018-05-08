Florida releases assistant coaches' contract details
Dan Mullen's assistants will make $4.74 million dollars this season, $5.44 million in 2019.
Florida released the details of the contracts on Tuesday for all ten of Florida's assistants. after a public records request. Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is the only one to ink a three-year deal, while nine of the coaches signed for a two-year contract.
Here is a quick breakdown of each coach's salary:
DC Todd Grantham
Todd Grantham is set to earn $1.39 million this year, $1.49 million in 2019 and $1.59 million in 2020. This would now make Grantham one of the nation's highest paid assistants.
Co-Offensive Coordinators: WR Coach Billy Gonzales and OL Coach John Hevesy
John Hevesy and Billy Gonzales are scheduled to earn $565,000 this season and $590,000 in 2019.
DL Coach Sal Sunseri
Sal Sunseri is the highest paid non-coordinator assistant at Florida. He is also set to earn $565,000.
Special Teams Coordinator and RBs Coach Greg Knox
Greg Knox's base salary will be $440,000 per his two-year contract.
QB Coach Brian Johnson
Brian Johnson will earn $415,000 as Florida's quarterback coach the next two season.
CB Coach Charlton Warren and Safeties Coach Ron English
Ron English will earn $340,000, while Warren will earn $190,000 during year one and $390,000 during the 2019 season.
TE Coach Larry Scott
Larry Scott is set to earn $190,000 in year one, but is also set to see a bump in his earnings in 2019 - when he is set to earn $415,000.
LB Coach Christian Robinson
Christian Robinson is set to make $80,000
Strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage
Savage, who has received a lot of attention since his arrival, is set to make $250,000. He inked a one-year deal with Florida.
These numbers do not include several additions. Each assistant coach contract also includes an equipment supplement ($10,000 annual) from Nike, an academic incentive ($1,500) and the use of a courtesy car. However, Grantham and Gonzaeles' contract do not have the latter courtesy car addition, instead they have a $6,000 stipend.