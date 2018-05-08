Dan Mullen's assistants will make $4.74 million dollars this season, $5.44 million in 2019.

Florida released the details of the contracts on Tuesday for all ten of Florida's assistants. after a public records request. Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is the only one to ink a three-year deal, while nine of the coaches signed for a two-year contract.

Here is a quick breakdown of each coach's salary:

DC Todd Grantham

Todd Grantham is set to earn $1.39 million this year, $1.49 million in 2019 and $1.59 million in 2020. This would now make Grantham one of the nation's highest paid assistants.

Co-Offensive Coordinators: WR Coach Billy Gonzales and OL Coach John Hevesy

John Hevesy and Billy Gonzales are scheduled to earn $565,000 this season and $590,000 in 2019.

DL Coach Sal Sunseri

Sal Sunseri is the highest paid non-coordinator assistant at Florida. He is also set to earn $565,000.

Special Teams Coordinator and RBs Coach Greg Knox

Greg Knox's base salary will be $440,000 per his two-year contract.

QB Coach Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson will earn $415,000 as Florida's quarterback coach the next two season.

CB Coach Charlton Warren and Safeties Coach Ron English

Ron English will earn $340,000, while Warren will earn $190,000 during year one and $390,000 during the 2019 season.

TE Coach Larry Scott

Larry Scott is set to earn $190,000 in year one, but is also set to see a bump in his earnings in 2019 - when he is set to earn $415,000.

LB Coach Christian Robinson

Christian Robinson is set to make $80,000

Strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage

Savage, who has received a lot of attention since his arrival, is set to make $250,000. He inked a one-year deal with Florida.

These numbers do not include several additions. Each assistant coach contract also includes an equipment supplement ($10,000 annual) from Nike, an academic incentive ($1,500) and the use of a courtesy car. However, Grantham and Gonzaeles' contract do not have the latter courtesy car addition, instead they have a $6,000 stipend.