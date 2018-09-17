GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida has locked in Dan Mullen into a six-year deal worth a little more than $36.6 million.

Mullen's annual salary is just over $6 million dollars at $6.103 million. The contract also includes $200,000 per year as an expense account and $70,000 per year for using the University airplane.

In addition to the above, the contract also details several bonuses for the Gators' performance on the field.

Those include:

College Football Playoff Champion- $400,000

College Football Playoff Runner-Up - $300,000

College Football Playoff Semi-Finalist - $250,000

Participation in an Access/Big 6 Bowl Game - $200,000

Win SEC Title - $200,000

Participate in Bowl Game - $100,000

Reach SEC Championship Game - $100,000

Finish in the AP Top 10 - $100,000

Academic Performance - $100,000 (team APR score of 965 or above. He will receive $50,000 at 940 and $75,000 at 950).

Named AP National Coach of the Year - $75,000

Named SEC Coach of the Year - $50,000

Mullen can earn up to $925,000 from the above incentives.

If in the event Florida fires Mullen, the coach will be given $12 million or will be paid the remaining value of his contract if it is lower than the $12 million buyout.

On the other hand, if Mullen chooses to leave before his contract finishes, he would owe $2 million.