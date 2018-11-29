Florida remains as a 'top school' for Rivals 250 WR Elijah Higgins
The Gators are still on the hunt for another pass catcher representing the 2019 class, and for several months, all eyes have been directed towards Elijah Higgins, their top target at the position.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Higgins previously lived in the Sunshine State for a number of years, and has also journeyed over to Gainesville multiple times this year, including for his official visit on Oct. 6.
On Wednesday evening, the Gators took their next step in the pursuit by conducting an in-home visit with the Rivals 250 prospect, who hosted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.
