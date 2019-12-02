Florida remains on top for dual-sport standout Dee Beckwith
One of Florida's remaining offensive targets was greeted by Florida's Larry Scott on Monday, as the contact period continues to roll on with college coaches currently conducting in-home and school visits.
Dee Beckwith, Rivals' 19th-ranked athlete, also possesses an offer from Florida's basketball program. The dual-sport recruit is being courted to play tight end and journeyed down to Gainesville for the homecoming victory against Auburn as well.
OFFERS: Receive 50% off your first year AND $50 worth of FREE Gators gear - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news