Florida reveals uniform combination for Missouri game

The Florida Gators will wear their traditional road uniforms this weekend in Columbia, Missouri. Florida will wear their orange helmets with the script Gators logo, white jerseys, and blue pants.

Missouri will wear all black for their final home game of the season.

This will be the 11th all-time meeting between the Tigers and Gators with the series tied at 5-5. The Gators enter with a two-game winning streak vs. Missouri and are 4-2 against the Tigers dating back to 2015. Florida has outscored Missouri, 64-23, and outgained the Tigers, 900-504, across the two-game streak.