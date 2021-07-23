Florida running back target locks in commitment date

One of the Gators' top priorities in the offensive backfield says he is inching closer to crossing the recruiting finish line.

Jaylon Glover, a Rivals250 running back from Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson, says he will be revealing his college decision on Friday. Aug. 6. Over 40 schools have offered during the recruiting process, but only Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Utah are under consideration.

A lifelong fan of the Gators, Glover was offered roughly a month ago following a visit and private workout in Gainesville. UF's staff was communicating with him prior to the offer, but there is no doubt he is now a top priority for Greg Knox and company.

The Gators plan to sign two running backs in the class, with Glover being one of the most likely additions.

“It's definitely a dream offer for me and I'm just excited to see how this thing rolls out," Glover previously told Gators Territory. “Just being here and having guys from my area go there made them more fun to watch. When I was growing up, all I saw was the Florida Gators."