Florida running back target locks in commitment date
One of the Gators' top priorities in the offensive backfield says he is inching closer to crossing the recruiting finish line.
Jaylon Glover, a Rivals250 running back from Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson, says he will be revealing his college decision on Friday. Aug. 6. Over 40 schools have offered during the recruiting process, but only Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Utah are under consideration.
A lifelong fan of the Gators, Glover was offered roughly a month ago following a visit and private workout in Gainesville. UF's staff was communicating with him prior to the offer, but there is no doubt he is now a top priority for Greg Knox and company.
The Gators plan to sign two running backs in the class, with Glover being one of the most likely additions.
“It's definitely a dream offer for me and I'm just excited to see how this thing rolls out," Glover previously told Gators Territory. “Just being here and having guys from my area go there made them more fun to watch. When I was growing up, all I saw was the Florida Gators."
The Polk County native initially planned to make a decision in early July before pushing back his timeline once UF offered. He recently told me a decision would not be made before getting up to Gainesville for Friday Night Lights, so if you have been following along on GT, today's news shouldn't come as a surprise.
Other than Florida, each of Glover's top-five schools have already received an official visit. Tennessee received one as well, but UF replaced them in the top five.
All eyes are on the Gators right now, with the SEC program currently holding 83 percent of the Rivals FutureCast predictions.
“A dream school and a school that’s fit for you are two different things. I don’t want to rush into something just because I like the school,” Glover told GT last month. “If UF is that, than that’s where I’ll go. I just want to see how things play out.”
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.