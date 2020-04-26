Seven Florida players have new teams after their selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Gators all held conference calls to discuss being drafted, their NFL destinations and what they’re looking to bring to the next level. "You know I feel the most comfortable with staying in Florida, that’s huge,” said cornerback CJ Henderson, who was taken ninth overall by the Jaguars. “Just being able to stay close to my family and my own former college. I feel like I bring a lot to Jacksonville. I can take out opponents and No. 1 receivers, and I plan to do that here." Jags coach Doug Marrone is planning on it as well. He was sold on Henderson’s combination of speed and physicality in press coverage. "I really feel like you have someone that you could put on a No. 1 receiver, and the reason why I believe that is because C.J. has speed,” Marrone said. “Sometimes these No. 1 receivers may be smaller, fast guys. C.J. is big, also physical in press so you can put him on the bigger, stronger receivers. I felt that he's a great fit, a guy that can truly be a No. 1 corner and can take guys out of the game.”



CJ Henderson will look to fill the void left in Jacksonville by former first-round pick Jalen Ramsey. (Jeff Roberson)

UF wide receiver Van Jefferson and his family exploded with excitement when he received the call Friday from the Los Angeles Rams. He’s looking forward to playing on a unit that ranked fourth in passing offense last season. "Just waiting on that call, it was amazing,” Jefferson said. “It instantly clicked in my head, 'Man, that offense goes.' I know going in, I'm going to be able to catch balls from Jared Goff and play alongside Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. It's just a great opportunity, a great situation I'm going into, so I'm excited about it.” Rams coach Sean McVay, who led the team to the Super Bowl in 2018, notes that Jefferson shined against the SEC cornerbacks he faced and can play multiple WR positions. “Where I see him fitting in is a guy that adds value. I think Van really provides the opportunity to play all three spots," McVay said. "I think he's a really polished route-runner. What is a receiver supposed to do? Separate and catch the football. And I think this guy does this as well as anybody in this draft class. He’s a coach’s kid. He plays like a coach’s kid that’s been around NFL-caliber players. “He looks like he’s been running routes in training camp since he’s 10 years old. He just understands the nuances of the game. Got a great ability to get parallel at the line of scrimmage and work edges vs. some elite corners that he went against. And we’re really excited about him. He’s a competitive kid and I can’t wait to get to work with him.” The New Yorks Jets acquired their sixth former Florida player with the selection of defensive end Jabari Zuniga in the third round. He returned for his redshirt senior season to improve his draft stock, but missed seven games with a high-ankle sprain. “I felt like when I got injured, it was definitely great adversity that I had to overcome. I had to make the most out of the season, just deal with it,” Zuniga said. “So I was really excited as soon as I got the call from New Jersey. I was just filled with excitement and emotion.”



Florida's Jonathan Greenard was a first-team All-SEC selection by the coaches and Associated Press in 2019. (© Matt Stamey, USA Today Sports)