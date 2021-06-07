** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Over 100 prospects laced up the cleats on Wednesday for the Florida Skills and Drills Camp, but there were some key unofficial visitors strolling through Gainesville as well.

Both prospects happen to represent the class of 2022, with one being Emory Floyd, a speedy defensive back from Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove. The three-star prospect will be on campus until Tuesday afternoon but caught up with Gators Territory to break down his time on campus so far.