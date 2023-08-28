GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida senior goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg is the Southeastern Conference Defensive Soccer Player of the Week, the league announced this afternoon.

This is the second consecutive week a Gator earned a mention, as Lena Bailey was the SEC Freshman of the Week on Aug. 21.

Other weekly SEC winners include Louisiana State’s Taylor Dobles (Offensive) and Georgia’s Caroline Smith (Freshman).





Quick Look at Goldberg’s Performance:





* Turned in third solo shutout of 2023 at Miami (0-0 tie) and shared the 8-0 shutout versus Stetson with redshirt freshman Jayden Emmanuel.

* Shutout at Miami was eighth of Gator career. Three shutouts is the most for Goldberg since the 2021 campaign.

* It is the seventh time – and first since 2017 – UF has opened a season unbeaten through the opening four matches.

* This is the first time in the program’s 29 seasons that a Gator team opened a season with four consecutive shutouts.

* One of 22 goalkeepers across the nation with three or more shutouts in 2023. Among 24 goalkeepers with a 0.00 goals against average through season’s opening two weekends.

Next Up: The first trip to Kennesaw State is the only match on Florida’s schedule next weekend. Kennesaw State (1-2-1, 0-0 ASUN) lost 3-1 at South Alabama on Sunday.





Kennesaw State

Date: Sunday, Sept. 3

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Site: Fifth Third Bank Stadium

Admission: Free









(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)