GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida baseball's offense continues on its hot streak after the Gators scored 15 runs on 14 hits to beat Florida Gulf University on Tuesday evening.

Kevin O'Sullivan's team has scored 73 runs in their last five games; scoring at least 15 runs in three of the last four games. As a team the Gators are hitting .344 over the last five games.

Florida took the win after a fifth inning that saw the home side plate 10 runs, going up 12-0 on a team thats pitching staff was holding opposing batters to a .155 batting average.

"I don’t really know, we’ve faced some pretty good arms too," said O'Sullivan about his team's recent offensive production. "We faced their number one tonight. I said on Sunday, you’d be able to tell with me if I was concerned about the offense and I would have said so. We just went through a tough time. This is [FGCU’s] first road game of the year.

" For us, we’ve just had so many young players there’s just a lot of firsts. First time on the road at USF, the midweek games, we’ve got a lot of young pitchers just starting to gain valuable experience. We’ve got a long ways to go, and that was our message at the end, we cannot get ahead of ourselves. We’ve got to stay the course we’ve got to get better. There are a lot of things to improve on. I think getting Nelson going offensively has really helped us. Jacob has been a huge sparkplug at the top."

Nelson Maldonado provided the big blow with a bases-clearing double in the inning which made the game 6-0. Jud Fabian and Cory Acton added to the lead with singles. Brady McConnell’s two-run single made it 10-0 and Kendrick Calilao added a pair with a two-run single.

Austin Langworthy capped off the scoring two innings later with a two-run homer.

Although the team's hitting stole the headlines, it was also a good night on the mound for Florida. The Eagles came into the matchup scoring averaging ten runs a game and were hitting .344 as a team. The pitching staff that included Nick Biasucci, Christian Scott, Justin Alintoff and Kirby McMullen held FGCU to just 4-of-29 hitting.

It was also a big night for Biasucci, who saw his first action in 730 days after going through two surgeries. He finished the night throwing for two innings with 0 earned runs, 1 hit, 3 strike outs, and 2 walks.

“I don’t know what his role is moving forward, but certainly tonight we wanted to start him to not rush him out of the pen," explained O'Sullivan. "That’s the important thing when guys come back from an injury like that, you don’t want to run them down the pen and try to get them hot in the middle of an inning. He was excited, the dugout was excited, the players were excited to see him back out there because of all the hard work he’s put in as well.”

The two-game series will conclude on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6











