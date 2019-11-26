The College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, and it's not the best news for Florida football and its chances at.a New Year's Six bowl.

Here is the new Top 15:

1. Ohio State (11-0)

2. LSU (11-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (10-1)

5. Alabama (10-1)

6. Utah (10-1)

7. Oklahoma (10-1)

8. Minnesota (10-1)

9. Baylor (10-1)

10. Penn State (9-2)

11. Florida (9-2)

12. Wisconsin (9-2)

13. Michigan (9-2)

14. Oregon (9-2)

15. Auburn (8-3)

The biggest takeaway in this for the Gators is that the committee still sees UF at No.11 and behind Penn State, who is at No. 10. The committee also slotted Ohio State ahead of LSU in this version of their rankings, which seems to insinuate that they view the Big Ten higher than the SEC.

The Nittany Lions has two quality wins over No. 13 Michigan and No. 17 Iowa, while the Gators only has one top 20 win and that is to No. 15 Auburn.

So what does that mean for Florida and the NY6 bowl?

Sugar Bowl

This would go to Alabama at this time since they are the highest ranked SEC team not in the playoff. But there is still a situation where 'Bama makes the playoffs and Georgia makes this bowl.

Florida needs a miracle to get into this bowl. Auburn would need to beat Alabama AND Georgia would need to get blown out by LSU. Then the committee will need to consider that UF beat Auburn and they kept the game close against the Tigers. So maybe a little prayer should be added to this scenario for the Gators.

This doesn't even consider the scenario that Oklahoma could make the playoffs if they beat both Oklahoma State and Baylor, and thus possibly leap frogging both Georgia and Alabama.