Florida is now virtually assured of a New Year's Six Bowl.

The Gators moved up two spots to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings but most importantly, Dan Mullen's side checks in ahead of both LSU and Washington State.Both teams will not be playing in a conference championship this weekend and the Gators needed to be ahead of both of them in this latest rankings.

Florida's ranking comes after the team has put together a pretty good resume in Mullen's first season in charge.

Not only has the team secured wins over ranked teams like No. 10 LSU and No. 18 Mississippi State, but their losses come to No. 24 Missouri, No. 4 Georgia and No. 15 Kentucky.

So which bowl game is Florida likely to play in?

Florida could end up with the SEC's automatic bid to the Sugar Bowl if Georgia upsets Alabama in the SEC Championship game- since then UGA and Alabama should both make it into the College Football playoff. The Gators would then face a Big 12 team -either No. 5 Oklahoma or No. 14 Texas.

The more likely scenario sees the Gators playing in the Fiesta (Jan 1.) or Peach Bowl (Dec. 29).

UCF still remains a potential bowl opponent for UF. The Knights are ranked at No. 8 and with a win over Memphis in the AAC championship game would secure an at-large bid, probably to the Fiesta bowl - since the committee generally does not like a team to play two years in a row the same bowl and UCF played in the Peach State bowl last season.



Michigan is another potential opponent for the Gators.