C.J. Henderson couldn’t have asked for a better NFL debut.

The former Gators cornerback was awarded Friday with Rookie of the Week honors after helping Jacksonville secure a 27-20 win over Indianapolis last Sunday.

Henderson recorded five solo tackles, three pass breakups and picked off Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, returning the interception 22 yards. His fourth-down PBU against T.Y. Hilton on Indy’s final possession clinched the game for the Jags.

“It felt good," Henderson told reporters Sunday when asked about his first career pick. "It was a great play. I studied hard all week, and I was prepared for it, not that it was a surprise to me. But I’ve got a lot to work on, so I’m going to get started on that.”

Henderson was drafted ninth overall by in the 2020 NFL Draft and signed a four-year deal with Jacksonville, including a fifth-year option, for a fully guaranteed $20.5 million.

The rookie corner was a three-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC selection last season, finishing his career with 93 tackles, six interceptions, 22 pass breakups and 4.0 sacks.