GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite injuries, the Florida Gators’ defensive line has been dominant this season.

The unit has not allowed a touchdown since quarterback Feleipe Franks went down in week three against Kentucky. The line will have to step up again this week when Auburn comes to town for a Top ten matchup.

“Hand placement, footwork, keeping base, staying in your gap, not getting out of your gap too fast, simple stuff like that,” said nose Kyree Campbell. “It’s simple stuff like that that wins you the game.”

Campbell stressed the importance of playing disciplined football this week.

Auburn is a gapping offense, so it is vital players stay in their gaps to keep the Tigers from running away with the game. He said getting out of their gaps last week had a direct correlation with some of Towson’s more explosive plays last week. Going up against a quarterback like Tom Flacco allowed the Gators to get reps against a quarterback that can get away quickly.

This will be freshman quarterback Bo Nix’ first time playing in the Swamp. Campbell made it clear that getting to him quickly is a top priority, which the line has had plenty of practice at.

So far this season, the Gators’ defense has recorded 24 sacks for a combined 136 yards. Linebacker Jonathan Greenard leads the pack with four sacks for 18 yards. Head coach Dan Mullen complimented Greenard for stepping up while other guys were out with injuries.

“He plays with great effort and great passion. He's becoming a leader in the defense,” he said.

The line itself has accounted for eight of those 24 sacks. With senior Jabari Zuniga expected to be back this week, who has three sacks on the season for 20 yards, there should be a good rotation up front, keeping the guys on the line at the top of their game.

The freshness of the line has played a huge part in the success of the line this season. Having a lot of bodies up front has certainly helped defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, however, his ability to work the game and adapt have been key in the group's success.

“There’s always things people put in that are kind of new so as those things come up throughout the game, you have to work the sidelines to say, here’s how we need to play,” Grantham said.

Redzone defense will be especially important in this game due to Auburn’s ability to get down the field. Right now, Florida’s has the number one ranked FBS redzone defense, only allowing one rushing touchdown and two passing touchdowns in the redzone this season.

The defensive line’s ability to tip the ball will be a huge asset in this game. Bo Nix has thrown for 980 yards this season and has a 57.6% completion rate.

If the line can get their hands on the ball, they stand a better chance at getting Auburn’s offense off of the field quickly. Marco Wilson has a lot of confidence in the line when it comes to tipping the ball. Being aware of where the ball is at is key in getting those crucial turnovers.

“It’s always happening in practice,” said Marco Wilson. “In the game, when it happens, it opens an opportunity to make a play, and that’s pretty good.”

Defensive back Trey Dean III went so far as to call the line’s ability to tip the ball the team’s “defensive identity.” Throwing the offense off and making sure the ball doesn’t get to its intended target gives the defense the chance to make huge plays.

“When a ball is tipped and the defensive runs to the ball we have to be able to make plays,” said Dean. “No matter if the quarterback makes a ball throw or someone gets a hand on it.”

Despite dropping in the rankings this week, the Gators are just ready to play “big boy ball.”

“I don’t really care what ESPN has to say, honestly,” Campbell said. “I keep it 100. They dropped us, oh well. They don’t respect us, oh well. We’ll get it.”