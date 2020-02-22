The Florida Gators remain perfect at 7-0 after another extra innings win over the Miami Hurricanes. With this win, Florida secured the series win over Miami.

Jud Fabian kept Florida alive with a double down the left field line in the bottom of the ninth with two outs. Florida’s offense exploded in the top of the tenth with a leadoff home run and then Miami’s pitching staff started to crumble.

Miami got the early lead with an opposite field home run by Hurricanes first baseman Alex Toral. The lead would not last long as Florida would tie the game in the top of the fourth. Cleanup hitter Cory Acton led things off with a double to right field. Jacob Young would follow that up with a perfect bunt single. Florida had runners in the corners with no outs. Jordan Butler would bring in the run with a sacrifice fly to left field.

After the six inning, both starters were pulled from the game after their very solid starts. Florida’s starting pitcher Jack Leftwich threw six innings allowing four hits, one run, five walks and six strikeouts. Miami’s starter Chris McMahon also pitched six innings allowing six hits, one run, two walks and nine strikeouts.

Miami would regain the lead in the bottom of the seventh. It started off with a leadoff single by Tyler Paige. Jordan Lala would reach on a fielder’s choice as Paige was thrown out at second. Anthony Vilar struck out and Adrian Del Castillo was walked intentionally. Miami’s cleanup hitter came up clutch for the Hurricanes with a single up the middle scoring Lala.

Heading into the bottom of the ninth, Florida needed a run to keep the game alive. Sophomore Kris Armstrong led the inning off a single into left field. Freshman Josh Rivera would move Armstrong to second on a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Florida needed Jud Fabian to come up clutch.

With an 0-2 count, UM closer Daniel Federman left a breaking ball over the plate and then Fabian ripped a double down the left field line as Armstrong scored and tied the game for Florida.

In the top of the tenth, Kirby McMullen led things off with a bang as he hit a towering solo home run to left. Armstrong would get his second hit of the game with a single through the right side making it 4-2. Rivera would also hit an RBI single into shallow right field. Pitcher Ben Specht came up to the plate and ripped a line drive over the second baseman and Florida continued to add to their class. Florida would make it 7-2 heading into the bottom of the tenth.

However, Miami would not go quietly into the light. JP Gates and Gabe Rivera both led off the inning with singles. Toral would hit a sacrifice to center scoring Gates. Backup catcher Isaac Quinones would also single, making it runners at the corners with one out. Pinch hitter Luis Tuero grounded out to shortstop, but Rivera scored making it 7-4. Lala would walk on four pitches having Kevin O’Sullivan come out to walk to Specht. O’Sullivan decided to keep Specht in the game and it worked out. Anthony Vilar would fly out to left to record the final out of the game. Florida celebrated on the field and their second baseman and South Floridian, Cory Acton, had some words for the Miami dugout and flipped the “U” as he celebrated with his teammates.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Ben Specht gets the win for the Gators as freshman Alex McFarlane got his first loss of his collegiate career.

What’s next?

The Florida Gators will look to complete the sweep versus the Miami Hurricanes Sunday afternoon. Freshman left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco will be on the mound for the Florida Gators. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi will receive the start for the Hurricanes.

You can watch this game on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network Extra.