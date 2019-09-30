GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The SEC dished out its weekly football honors on Monday afternoon, with Florida's Jeremiah Moon being one of the student-athletes to earn national recognizion for his week five efforts.

A product of Hoover, Ala., Moon was just rewarded with SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors following the Gators' 38-0 shutout victory against Towson.

The redshirt junior accounted for a season-high five tackles, but was also one of eight Gators to record 0.5 sacks on the afternoon. Florida's 24 sacks as a team leads the SEC and is tied for second in the nation.

Moon's 19 tackles on the season is best for third on the team, but he also ranks second in tackles for loss with 5.5.

