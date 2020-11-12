Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was voted the Preseason SEC Player of the Year by select conference and national media members, the league announced Wednesday.

Johnson also earned First Team All-SEC preseason honors after leading UF in points per game (14.0) and steals (38) as a sophomore last year. He was named to the 2019-20 All-SEC teams (Coaches First Team, AP Second Team) and decided to return for his junior season.

"Keyontae, he’s been our most talented defender the last couple years. We’ve also asked him to do a lot of other things," Gators coach Mike White said Wednesday. "But when he’s really locked in, he’s one of the better offensive players in the league and he’s also one of the better defensive players in the league.”

Voters picked Florida to finish fourth in the preseason poll behind Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU. UF opens the season at the Basketball Hall of Fame Bubbleville on Nov. 25 against UMass Lowell and Nov. 27 vs. Virginia at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Following an eight-game non-conference slate, the Gators will begin SEC play Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt before their home opener against LSU on Jan. 2.