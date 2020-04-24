OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

Jonathan Greenard made the most of his one season at Florida, and now he’s NFL bound.

The Houston Texans selected Greenard in Friday’s third round with the 90th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s the third Gator drafted on Day 2 and fourth overall, along with CJ Henderson, Van Jefferson and Jabari Zuniga.

The SEC’s top pass rusher in 2019, Greenard led the league with 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss as a graduate transfer. He was a first-team All-SEC selection by the coaches and Associated Press, earning Defensive Lineman of the Week honors four times throughout the season.

Greenard finished his senior campaign with 52 tackles (27 solo), three forced fumbles, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery he took back 80 yards for a touchdown. He spent his first four collegiate years at Louisville, finishing his career with 19 sacks, 122 tackles (64 solo), three interceptions and four forced fumbles.

His final season with the Cardinals was a nightmare, so Greenard showed appreciation for his experience at UF following the Orange Bowl.

“I had went through a 2-10 season my last year at Louisville, obviously being hurt as well,” said Greenard, who suffered a season-ending injury in the 2018 opener against Alabama. “Coach (Dan) Mullen giving me an opportunity coming off an injury, not knowing what to expect from me with this injury. Coming in, I knew from Day 1 when I got here what this team could possibly do.

“This is the biggest bowl game I've been in. To get a victory, I've never won a bowl game either. So this is my first win and it felt great to go out with these boys. It's everything. So I thank Coach Mullen, Coach (Todd) Grantham, everybody for bringing me in.”

Greenard and Zuniga gives the Gators eight defensive linemen selected in the first three rounds over the last eight seasons, including four first-round picks.

