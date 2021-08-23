Florida's Kaiir Elam Earns Spot on AP Preseason All-America Team

Another week, another preseason accolade for Kaiir Elam, who was just named to the AP 2021 Preseason All-America Team. This honor is the first of his career.

In addition to today's honor, the junior cornerback recently earned a spot on the All-SEC Second Team and is a watch list recipient for the Chuck Bednarik, Jim Thorpe and Bronko Nagurski awards as well. It's also worth noting that Elam is a projected first-round pick for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound Elam, a former Under Armour All-American on the prep scene, started all 12 games in 2020, racking up 39 tackles (28 solo), 11 pass breakups and two interceptions for the 8-4 Gators.

Dan Mullen's program kicks off the season on Sept. 4 against Florida Atlantic. The home matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

