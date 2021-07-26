Florida's Kaiir Elam earns spots on Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

On Monday morning, Gators star cornerback Kaiir Elam was awarded a spot on the 2021 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association announced.

The watch list is made up of 40 of the nation's premier defensive backs who represent 10 conferences and one independent.

Elam, who was a semifinalist for the award in 2020, started all 12 games a season ago and racked up 39 tackles (28 solo), 11 pass breakups and two interceptions in the process. He also recently earned a spot on the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List and was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as well.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after Jim Thorpe, who excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back.

In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon.

The committee reconvenes on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The three finalists are submitted to a national panel of over 250 sports writers, sportscasters, former players and coaches who vote to determine the winner.

The official presentation of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award takes place in Oklahoma City, following ESPN's live presentation at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

