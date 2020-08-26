OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

After working his way into the starting lineup as a freshman, cornerback Kaiir Elam is preparing to take on a bigger role in Florida's defense.

With first-round pick CJ Henderson off to the NFL, Elam will now become a full-time starter and could be the next Gator Great at the cornerback position. He impressed last year and made five starts in 13 games played, finishing with 11 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups.

UF coach Dan Mullen commended Elam's performance so far in fall camp.

“I think he’s done a great job,” he said. “I think he’s really, to me, shown a lot of maturity. That’s the one thing I’m really excited about him. He’s a guy that got some experience, he got to play a bunch as a freshman, more as the year went on.”

Elam started against Tennessee and Townson, then got the nod again for the final three games of 2019. He was named to the Coaches Freshman All-SEC Team, and Mullen said players who earn those accolades have to be wary of avoiding a "sophomore slump."

“A lot of guys," he cautioned, "they kind of look and say, ‘Hey, didn’t you see me play as a freshman last year. I was freshman All-whatever.’ That’s great if you were All-whatever but freshman All-whatever means of the couple of guys that even played, you were the best. A lot of guys struggle with that.”

That hasn't been the case with Elam, a preseason second-team All-SEC pick by Athlon Sports and a Jim Thorpe Award watch list candidate. Despite those high expectations, Mullen praised him for his attitude and drive to improve.

“I love his maturity of what I’ve seen from his growth,” he said. “Not being satisfied or any thoughts of, ‘Hey, this is where I am at and I did a great job last year, look at me.’ He is one of the hardest working guys out there. He comes and works hard every day to make himself better. He is a real student of the game. He’s a much better player now than he was last year.”