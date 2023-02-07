Florida’s Kayla DiCello is SEC Freshman Gymnast of the Week





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s Kayla DiCello is the Southeastern Conference Freshman Gymnast of the Week after the Gators win last Friday at No. 18 Arkansas.





On Friday, DiCello totaled a 39.475 in a Gator all-around sweep. She set a collegiate balance beam best, scoring a 9.95 and equaled her collegiate uneven bars best for the third time, scoring a 9.925.





This freshman has claimed four SEC Weekly Honors. DiCello is now a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week recipient and claimed the SEC Specialist of the Week after UF’s second meet.





Kayla DiCello – SEC Freshman of the Week:

* Led SEC freshmen last week with a total of 39.475 to complete Gator all-around sweep at Arkansas.

* Set collegiate balance beam best (9.95) to take second.

* Equaled collegiate uneven bars best for third time (9.925) to close a Gator sweep.

* Shared fourth on vault with second-highest mark of the season (9.875).

* Earned a 9.9 or better for bars and beam in every meet this season.

* In Feb. 6 Road to National ranking, No. 12 all-around (39.483), No. T12 bars (9.920 avg), No. T9 beam (9.92 avg).





UP NEXT FOR THE GATORS:

A Florida fan favorite is next as the 17th Annual Gators Link to Pink versus Missouri is Friday in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.