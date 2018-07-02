The Gators' Territory team each give their thoughts on which game they view as the key game for Florida in 2018.

Florida is two months away from kicking off its season. The schedule looks very favorable for Dan Mullen's first season, however, as in every season, there is always one game that seems to could hold the key to the season.

In my opinion, I feel like this game can be viewed as a measuring stick for Mullen and his team. It is the first big rivalry game for the Gators and it is against a team that has to deal with some of the same adversities.

Florida and Tennessee are in the same spot: both teams had a horrible 2017 and both have new head coaches trying to rebuild a program.

The Vols and the Gators' match-ups through the years have been tight, with last year's competition coming down to the wire.

Although the Bulldogs are my second most important game of the year, for the season stated above, I think Florida's first SEC road game against Tennessee is the true test.

With Mullen's history, one can argue Mississippi State is the big rivalry game to watch, Mullen's former team versus his new team; while the game against Georgia could showcase how far the Gators truly are from reclaiming the East title.

The SEC opener against Kentucky is big - you do not want to be the coach that loses the winning streak against the Wildcats.

Michael Phillips- Mississippi State

They may be in the western division of the South Eastern Conference, but there is no denying how big September 29 against Mississippi State will be.

The Bulldogs and Gators both play four games before their meeting, but this will be the toughest test for each up to that point in the season.

Mississippi State will be an insane asylum as they welcome Dan Mullen back into town, and this game will undeniably be one of, if not the biggest on its schedule.

It will be for the Gators as well.

The Gators may not benefit in terms of getting back to Atlanta because Mississippi State is in the West, but a win against the Bulldogs could catapult Florida through the rest of the season.

Furthermore, Mullen has stated how big of a competitor he is. He will most assuredly want to beat the Bulldogs as bad as they want to him.

Both schools welcome in new head coaches and want to get off on the right foot. A win in week five would be a big first step against most likely a top 25 team would be a big first step.

It is entirely possible each school will be undefeated when they meet in late September, and both are looking for something to prove.

Mississippi State obviously wants to stick it to Mullen when he returns, but they also want to improve on their nine wins from 2017 and show they are for real.

The Gators want to erase last season as quickly as possible and picking up a big-time road win early in the year will certainly help.

The Gators need something to get their mojo back. Mullen has done a great job throughout the offseason firing up crowds at speaking engagements, but it is nothing compared to what success on game day brings.

A win against the Bulldogs may not be as important in terms of the postseason and returning to the SEC Championship, but it could provide the spark the Gators need to remind themselves who they are meant to be in the SEC.

After Mississippi State, Florida takes on LSU, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Missouri and South Carolina in five of the next six weeks. The most important stretch of the season.

A big-time road win would work wonders for this squad and give them the confidence they need to face the rest of that schedule.

We have seen what big, early season success does for a team.

Just last season we saw Oklahoma take down Ohio State at home. The Sooners had a great team, but that was the game that propelled them through the rest of the season.

In 2012, Texas A&M faced Ole Miss in Oxford in a big game and won 30-27. The victory in early October gave the Aggies a belief and trust in themselves. They went on to finish the rest of the season (7-1).

Maybe the Gators can recreate the same success in 2018.