GatorsTerritory - Florida's Kyle Trask, Evan McPherson Named SEC Players of the Week

Not one, but two Gators have received weekly recognition from the SEC following Saturday's top-10 victory against Georgia.

Quarterback Kyle Trask was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, while kicker Evan McPherson earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

For Trask, Saturday marked a record-breaking performance after completing 30-of-43 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns. His 474 yards is the second-highest total in UF history and just eight yards shy of Tim Tebow’s 2010 single-game school record. He also set a single-game school record for passing yards against the Bulldogs.

In addition to his SEC Offensive Player of the Week award, Trask was also named to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and the Manning Award Stars of the Week.

As for McPherson, one of the nation's elite kickers, he connected on field goals from 51, 50 and 34 yards. He was 3-of-4 on the afternoon and made all five of his extra points as well.

With his multiple 50-plus yard field goals on Saturday, McPherson became the third Gators kicker in school history with five made field goals of 50-plus yards. He also joined Eddy Pineiro and David Posey as the only UF kickers with two 50-yard field goals in a single game.

