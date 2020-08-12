Florida quarterback Kyle Trask made his fourth preseason watch list Tuesday, this time for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

He has also been named to watch lists for this year's Davey O'Brien Award, Maxwell Award and Manning Award, which he was one of 12 finalists for in 2019.

Trask threw for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns last season with just seven interceptions and a 66.9 percent completion rate. His 156.09 passer rating was the ninth-highest rating for a season in school history and the program's best mark since Tim Tebow’s nation-leading 164.2 in 2009.

Trask and ex-Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (Arkansas) are two of 48 candidates for the Golden Arm Award, which was won last year by LSU's Joe Burrow. Former Gator Danny Wuerffel (1996) is the only UF signal caller who's taken home the trophy.

This award, which honors 18-year NFL veteran 18-year Johnny Unitas, is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee.

Trask is one of seven UF players who've appeared on a total of 11 preseason watch lists: tight ends Kyle Pitts (Biletnikoff & Mackey Awards) and Dante Lang (Wuerffel Trophy), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (Paul Hornung Award), linebacker Ventrell Miller (Butkus Award), cornerback Kaiir Elam (Jim Thorpe Award) and kicker Evan McPherson (Lou Groza Award).