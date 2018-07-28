Florida's loyalty paying dividends with Rivals 250 RB Nay'Quan Wright
While Florida fans remain hopeful to reel in five-star running back, Trey Sanders, the Gators gladly welcomed Nay'Quan Wright to campus on Friday evening as well.The 5-foot-9, 193-pound Wright, the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news