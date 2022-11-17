Tealer has been the Southeastern Conference representative on the committee since June of 2018.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida Executive Associate Athletics Director Lynda Tealer is now chair of the NCAA Division I Council.

The Division I Council is a high-level group responsible for the day-to-day decision-making for Division I. The Council includes athletics directors, athletics administrators, Senior Woman Administrators, faculty athletics representatives and student-athletes. Almost all standing committees in Division I report up through the Council and every Division I conference is represented on the Council. Tealer has been the Southeastern Conference representative on the committee since June of 2018.

In addition to her many duties with UF Athletics, Tealer's been a part of a variety of NCAA, Southeastern Conference and UF committees. She is the current Chair of the NCAA Council NIL Working Group and the Vice Chair of the NCAA Division I Council, serving on the Coordination Committee. Tealer is also on the NCAA Division I Transformation Committee.

Furthermore, Tealer is a member of the University of Florida Presidential Search Committee, Children's Miracle Network Leadership Council, Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors and Gatorade Women's Advisory Board.

Now in her 19th year with Gators Athletics, Tealer serves as Executive Associate Athletics Director for Administration and holds status as an Athletic Association Board Member and the UAA's Deputy Title IX Coordinator. She performs duties as the sport supervisor for Florida's men's basketball, volleyball and softball programs.