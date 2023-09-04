Florida's Megan Hinnenkamp is SEC Freshman Soccer Player of the Week





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida's goal leader Megan Hinnenkamp is the Southeastern Conference Freshman Soccer Player of the Week, the league announced this afternoon.





Other weekly SEC winners include Kentucky's Jordyn Rhodes (Offensive) and Mississippi's Shue Ohba (Defensive).





Each of the three SEC Weekly honors this season include a Gator. Lena Bailey was the first SEC Freshman of the Week and Alexa Goldberg was the Aug. 28 SEC Defensive Player of the Week.





Quick Look at Hinnenkamp's Performance:





* Hinnenkamp opened scoring at Kennesaw State Sunday with her third goal of the last two matches.

* She received the ball in stride from Tori Grambo and then scored in the far post top shelf off her second shot of the match

* She also scored the opening two goals in 8-0 win versus Stetson on Aug. 27.

* Hinnenkamp leads Florida in goals (3) and points (6)

* Earned Missouri's 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year and 2021-22 Winter/Spring United









Soccer Coaches Association All-America selection





Next Up: This three-match road stretch closes non-conference action with matches at Charlotte and No. 2 Florida State.





Charlotte (2-2-2, 0-0 AAC) and Virginia Tech tied 1-1 in home action on Sunday. The Seminoles reached the 2022 NCAA College Cup semifinals and will be the first of eight UF opponents to advance to last season's NCAA Tournament. FSU is 3-0 this season and defeated South Florida 5-1 on Sunday.









(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)