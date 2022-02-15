Florida's Nya Reed & Leanne Wong Claim SEC Weekly Gymnastics Honors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A pair of Gators - Leanne Wong and Nya Reed - claimed Southeastern Conference weekly gymnastics honors after UF's win over No. 5 LSU.

Wong claims her first SEC Gymnast of the Week honor after posting the league's top all-around total of 39.65. That total set her collegiate best and gave Wong her second all-around win. She is the second Gator to claim the SEC Gymnast of the Week honor in 2022, as fellow freshman Sloane Blakely earned the Week 1 honor.

After her second floor exercise 10.0 of the season, Nya Reed claims the SEC Specialist of the Week honor. This is Reed's first Specialist of the Week honor of 2022, as she earned the honor three times last season. A Gator has picked up the SEC Specialist Gymnast of the Week honor five of the six awarded in 2022.

Florida's Alyssa Baumann claimed the first SEC Specialist of the Week honor and Trinity Thomas claimed the next three awards. The SEC Freshman of the Week honor went to Alabama's Lilly Hudson.

Leanne Wong - SEC Gymnast of the Week:

* Led all league all-arounders for the weekend with winning total of 39.65 in nation's top meet of the weekend (No. 5 LSU at No. 4 Florida). Second consecutive all-around win and 39.65 is collegiate best.

* Collegiate best marks on vault (9.90), beam (9.925) and floor (9.975) helped boost her final all-around total.

* Second among the Gators with seven event titles (four bars; two all-around, one floor)

* In Feb. 14 Road to Nationals standings, No. 14 in all-around (39.525) and No. T14 bars (9.90)Nya Reed - SEC Specialist of the Week:

* Second 10.0 for floor exercise won nation's top dual of the weekend (No. 5 LSU at No. 4 Florida)

* Shared third on vault at 9.90. Six of last eight vaults scored 9.9 or better.

* Third floor win of the season. Last 18 floor performances earned 9.925 or better

* In Feb. 14 Road to Nationals standings, No. 2 on floor (9.970) and No. 8 on vault (9.917)