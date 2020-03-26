GAINESVILLE, FLa. -- The Florida program's home pool is set to be renamed.

The Gators are naming the pool the Ann Marie Rogers Swimming and Diving Pool aftre receiving a million dollar gift from Florida swimming alumna Veronica Meinhard and her wife Kristina M. Johnson.

The UF's Board of Trustees approved it on Thursday.

"Ann Marie fought the early battles during the rollout of Title IX to give women opportunities that did not exist before," said Meinhard. "In the process, she opened the doors for people like me and Kristina because of the important work she did throughout her career."

"I couldn't be more proud of what Veronica and Kristina are doing to name the pool in honor of Ann Marie," said Executive Director of Gator Boosters Phil Pharr. "Veronica has a long history with this place; as a champion swimmer, student-athlete and 22 years of service to University Advancement and Gator Boosters. This gift speaks volumes of the person she is and even more so of Ann Marie. Ann Marie was a great leader in women's athletics, at both nationally and at the University of Florida. The footprint she left on our women's program is huge and to have her name on this pool is a fitting tribute to her legacy with the Gators."

The pool is set to honor Rogers, who served as Florida's Associate Athletics Director from 1985-2003. During her tenure at Gainesville, she pioneered women's athletics and UF often finished among the top-10 in women's athletics - capturing seven national titles and 95 top-10 team national finishes, while 76 individuals won NCAA titles.

"It's brought lots of tears of joy. I've been retired for quite a long time and I never expected something like this," said Rogers.

"What a tremendous tribute to Ann Marie Rogers, one of the pioneers of women's collegiate athletics," said Athletic Director Scott Stricklin. "Ann Marie certainly had an impact on countless student athletes, coaches and staff during her time and this gift by Veronica and Kristina speaks volumes on the extent of that impact. We are very thankful for the generous gift, but as Veronica has reminded us all, we are just as thankful for Ann Marie and her leadership and accomplishments."

A dedication ceremony will be held in the fall. No date has been set.