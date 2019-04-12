GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As soon as they stepped foot on campus the Florida staff knew, they needed to develop depth at certain positions.

So they recruited.

And it was soon mission accomplished at wide receiver.

"You take a look at the room I have right now, those guys are all competing and you're talking about from the young guys all the way through," said wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Billy Gonzales."They've done a good job of learning the system but the competition level, understanding that we've got one ball and they've got to compete to get playing time on the football field, makes you work a little harder. "

Florida does not have a lead receiver. And thats good.

Every receiver on Florida's roster can beat you. Thats a good problem for the coaches to have and it's a horrible problem for UF's opponents next fall.

"I think there’s talent and there’s depth, which is important," Gators head coach Dan Mullen said on Monday. "Because if you have one or two talented guys you’re spending all your time trying to move them around to make sure they’re the only ones who touch the ball, and then people are scheming against those specific players."

Each receiver has a certain set of skills that can be cued up for a particular situation.

Van Jefferson is one of Florida's surest catchers; Trevon Grimes will hurt with his size, while Tyrie Cleveland will hurt you with his speed deep; throw in the unpredictable, speedy Kadarius Toney and consistent pass catchers, Josh Hammond and Freddie Swain, and it really is hard to pinpoint the biggest threat in the air.

Lets also not forget Kyle Pitts, who has practiced with the receiver group this spring and is a mismatch nightmare.

"If you have some depth on the board, which I’d rather have, you can take what the defense gives you," Mullen said. "You can really coach the quarterback, 'Hey it doesn’t matter if I throw it to option one, two, three or four because we have experience and talent at all four spots."

Look at Florida's receiving numbers last season and nothing really jumps off the page.

"It isn’t like we have to focus on just one guy who can do it, so let’s just get him the ball," Mullen added. "It allows the quarterback to take advantage of the defense and take what they give you."

The receivers understand the game as well.

They understand their opportunity will come, it's a matter of taking them.

"Everybody understands the rules as far as being able to play multiple positions or being able to adjust to something. We always talk about if somebody goes down you got to be able to move," said Gonzales. "What is your value, what is your worth to the program? The more that you can do for the program, the better the chance that you're gonna have the chance to play."

That understanding is in large part due to the experience Florida has in the group. The unit is filled with veterans.

“I think they all lead in a different way," said Gonzales of his veteran group. "Some are a little quiet, some are gonna lead by example. The biggest thing for me, what I'm looking for in a leader-and I don't care if you're freshman, sophomore, junior - I want somebody that's gonna lead by example and do it the right way. If you can do it the right way, the vocal part will come.

"I think if you're living life the right way and doing things the right way, on and off the field, and you're living life the right way and trying to become that man, the leadership comes easy cause now other people will follow you because they see you doing it the right way."