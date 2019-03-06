Florida's senior class has grown a lot in their four years in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – KeVaughn Allen, Kevarrius Hayes and Jalen Hudson have been through a lot throughout their careers in Gainesville and it all comes to a close Wednesday against LSU.
This group was Mike White’s first class after he took the job at Florida and for him it’s hard to believe it’s been four years.
“It’s crazy. It’s funny how time is,” White said. “We’ve talked about this a couple times. It seems like just yesterday. It was four years ago, right? And yet, the game at LSU seems like two years ago. What was that, three weeks ago? It’s funny how it works.”
White can still remember exactly how he recruited each player for that first class.
“Jalen’s situation was different,” White said “He took some visits. He was a transfer, and we were excited to get him. But we had been here.
“KeVaughn and Keith Stone and Kevarrius were different in that the first communication I had with them was at the dining room table in Louisiana I guess a couple hours after it hit the Internet that I had taken the job. Before I even got to Gainesville, I was on the phone with those guys.
“KeVaughn Allen’s recruitment went back and forth. He had two or three in-home visits before he decided that he wanted to stick with his commitment. Keith Stone was in the middle. It didn’t take nearly that much recruiting. I think he was very fond of Gainesville and the Florida program.
“And I think that he was very close with Kevarrius, which is probably why it didn’t take a lot with Keith, because Kevarrius was a layup. With Kevarrius, there was no recruitment. It was, ‘Oh, yeah coach. I’m coming to Florida. I’ve always wanted to come to Florida.”
Four years, thousands of points, an elite eight appearance, an N.I.T trip and another tournament visit later and each guy has made a lasting impact throughout their time in Gainesville.
“They've worked,” White said. “They've represented this team, this program, this university the right way. Jalen's got a degree, and these other two guys will have a degree very shortly. They've been a part of a bunch of games, a bunch of wins.”
The senior class will leave as a group, but according to White each one will be remembered a bit differently.
For Hudson it will be never giving up and battling through the tough times.
“Jalen, proud that he's playing better right now than he's played all year. Been through a ton of adversity, of course. It wasn't exactly what any of us expected, but he's continued to plug and work and have a good attitude about it.”
Allen has had a storied career. He has a chance to move up in history as well Wednesday against the tenth-ranked Tigers. With 19 points he would pass Stacey Poole for sixth-most points in Florida history.
If he converts three triples he will have the sixth-most three pointers in Florida history as well, passing Greg Stolt. For all his points though, White will remember him for the big ones and his growth throughout his career.
“KeVaughn, he's had a solid senior year,” White said. “He's had some big moments. KeVaughn's had some big games and I think progressively he's gotten a little bit more aggressive throughout his career and become a better defender.”
Finally, Hayes has been arguably the most interesting out of this senior class. He constantly receives criticism about his play on offense but has improved his game throughout his career and maintains fantastic effort, especially on defense.
He has progressed into one of the most reliable guys on this team and that’s how White will remember his big man.
“Kevarrius Hayes has really become the leader of this team,” White said. “This has become his team. I've really enjoyed coaching him. You know exactly what you're going to get every single day. He's positive energy, high energy, competitive, and he's become a good leader, and Gator Basketball is very important to him."
None of these seniors will be remembered such as a Chris Chiozza, but each one has made their impacts on this team and program felt in one way or another and they have learned a lot.
In total this senior class will leave with an 86-49 record, never finishing with a losing record in conference play (only Kentucky can say that along with Florida in the SEC over the last four years).
They have developed a lot in their years at UF, improving on their flaws on the court, becoming huge components of this team and leading it to possibly their third NCAA tournament appearance in four years.
“I feel like I’ve grown so much,” Hudson siad. “I feel like my junior year here I kind of battled a little bit of physical illness and then this year it was a little bit of mental.
“I feel like I’ve just grown so much and then my whole redshirt year I was able to kind of sit back and watch the Elite-8 team and practice with them and be with them.
“Throughout my time here I’ve been able to see a couple of Gator Greats. I’m just so thankful for my time here and I’ve grown so much. So, I’m really thankful.”