GAINESVILLE, Fla. – KeVaughn Allen, Kevarrius Hayes and Jalen Hudson have been through a lot throughout their careers in Gainesville and it all comes to a close Wednesday against LSU.

This group was Mike White’s first class after he took the job at Florida and for him it’s hard to believe it’s been four years.

“It’s crazy. It’s funny how time is,” White said. “We’ve talked about this a couple times. It seems like just yesterday. It was four years ago, right? And yet, the game at LSU seems like two years ago. What was that, three weeks ago? It’s funny how it works.”

White can still remember exactly how he recruited each player for that first class.

“Jalen’s situation was different,” White said “He took some visits. He was a transfer, and we were excited to get him. But we had been here.

“KeVaughn and Keith Stone and Kevarrius were different in that the first communication I had with them was at the dining room table in Louisiana I guess a couple hours after it hit the Internet that I had taken the job. Before I even got to Gainesville, I was on the phone with those guys.

“KeVaughn Allen’s recruitment went back and forth. He had two or three in-home visits before he decided that he wanted to stick with his commitment. Keith Stone was in the middle. It didn’t take nearly that much recruiting. I think he was very fond of Gainesville and the Florida program.

“And I think that he was very close with Kevarrius, which is probably why it didn’t take a lot with Keith, because Kevarrius was a layup. With Kevarrius, there was no recruitment. It was, ‘Oh, yeah coach. I’m coming to Florida. I’ve always wanted to come to Florida.”

Four years, thousands of points, an elite eight appearance, an N.I.T trip and another tournament visit later and each guy has made a lasting impact throughout their time in Gainesville.

“They've worked,” White said. “They've represented this team, this program, this university the right way. Jalen's got a degree, and these other two guys will have a degree very shortly. They've been a part of a bunch of games, a bunch of wins.”

The senior class will leave as a group, but according to White each one will be remembered a bit differently.