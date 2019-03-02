"Yes, they have," Smith said of Florida amping up their communication with him. "We actually talked the other day. They just told me what I would be able to do at Florida.

One of the most notable names on the school’s list of targets is E.J. Smith, son of former Gator great and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. The Rivals100 prospect told GatorsTerritory that Mullen and company have picked up their contact with him recently.

Florida still has their eyes on Lee, and the program is in a favorable spot with top 20 recruit Demarkcus Bowman, but there are a few other players at the position that UF is pursuing.

“How they would use me as a dual-back and stuff like that,” Smith continued. “It was a cool conversation. We had a good conversation."

Standing at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, Smith is a threat in the backfield, on the perimeter or in the return game as well. Even after getting back on the phone with Florida’s coaches a few days ago, however, Smith is still unsure as to what role he would serve with the team if chose UF.

"Not really specific details,” Smith said of where the Gators would utilize him. “Just kind of a broad explanation and just going through it."

When asked if the staff’s recruitment of a prospect of Bowman’s caliber would influence his interest in Florida, Smith was quick to dismiss that notion.

"Not really," Smith said. "We all need competition. Competition only helps you to become a better player. The best player will play, so we would just see what happens."

Smith, who was invited by Florida to visit on March 16 and/or April 13, currently has no date set to get back to his dad’s alma mater.

Although he was in attendance for the Gators’ upset over LSU in October, the product out of Dallas (Tx.) wants to see more of the school the next time he’s on campus.

"Probably would be in late March or April. I know for sure that on March 16 I won't make it,” Smith said of making the trek to Gainesville. “I haven't even seen the campus yet. I've only seen the football stadium.

“I just really want to be able to see the campus and see how it is walking through the school. Also, just kind of hang out with the players a little bit more. And being able to talk to the staff a little bit more and being able to see the weight room too."

Click HERE for highlights of Smith.

