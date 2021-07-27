Florida's Tim Brewster reels in his priority 2023 TE in Mac Markway

In addition to the aforementioned schools, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Markway possesses offers from USC, Miami, Auburn, Texas, Oregon, Stanford and Texas A&M among others.

Markway, one of the premier tight ends in his class, is the first 2023 prospect to join forces with the SEC East program. Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Iowa and Missouri were under consideration as well, but UF's utilization of the tight end position along with Markway's tight-knit relationship with Tim Brewster were too much to overcome.

Dan Mullen's staff just made a splash in the recruiting headlines, as Rivals100 prospect Mac Markway announced his commitment to the Gators after setting foot in Gainesville late last month.

"Everything was first class," Markway told Gators Territory after visiting in June. "We were with coach Brewster all day, literally from start to finish. He's a super great guy; just a good person. He's also the best tight ends coach in the country, so being able to learn from him, I mean, it's a big deal."

One of the highlights of the four-star prospect's visit to the Swamp was the hospitality and warm welcome he received upon arriving on campus.

"It's a college town," Markway said. "It was very nice. It's a very nice town with a ton of trees. People were super nice. Some people just drive by and say hi. It's kind of like a family environment."

Although Brewster serves as his go-to contact and will be coaching him in college, Markway has grown closer to additional coaches in Gainesville as well. As expected, one of them is UF's head man, who made sure to conduct a one-on-one meeting prior to Markway's departure from Alachua County.

"When we talked to coach Mullen, it was amazing. He's a super down-to-earth guy and super easy to talk to," Markway said. "He was just saying basically they want me and I can do a lot for them. I thought that was pretty cool coming from a guy of his stature."

Markway, who is labeled as the 86th-ranked player overall on Rivals, isn't the only person in his family who has turned heads between the white lines. His father and uncle played tight end at Iowa and Ohio State, respectively, while his cousin, Kyle Markway, another tight end in the family, suited up for the Gamecocks and is fresh off signing a contract with the Los Angeles Rams as well.

"Coach Brew has been recruiting me hard since my freshman year. We talk about everything, not just football. We look at how I compare to his past great tight ends like Nick O'Leary and Kyle Pitts," Markway told GT earlier this year.

"He says they will use me in many different ways. I believe a tight end has to be able to own an SEC defensive end in the run game and outrun linebackers and safeties in the pass game. I'm excited to see Gainesville."

